The Champion of Champion Pairs were concluded at Maungaturoto last Sunday. Unfortunately, the Champion of Champion singles scheduled for the Saturday had to be postponed due to weather conditions. They will now be played at Kensington on Saturday, July 18.

Men's pairs results:

Round 1:

Maungaturoto beat Ngunguru, 34-6

Mangawhai beat Mamaranui, 21-12

Whangārei beat One Tree Point, 15-8

Onerahi beat Kensington, 21-13

Round 2:

Dargaville beat Kamo, 14-12

Arapohue beat Hikurangi 18-3

Maungaturoto beat Mangawhai 17-15

Whangārei beat Onerahi 18-16

Round 3:

Arapohue beat Dargaville 16-13

Maungaturoto beat Whangārei 15-13

Final: Maungaturoto (Malcolm Scott and Keith Youngman) beat Arapohue (Jason Webb and Patrick Lewis), 15-14

This match was all square on the last end and excellent bowls were played by both teams. Congratulations to the winners who receive their first centre title.

Women's pairs results:

Round 1:

Whangārei beat Arapohue 24-9;

One Tree Point beat Ngunguru 10-9;

Round 2:

Kensington beat Kamo, 17-11

Onerahi beat Maungaturoto, 11-9

Mangawhai beat Hikurangi, 15-8

Whangārei beat One Tree Point, 14-11

Round 3:

Kensington beat Onerahi, 15-5

Whangārei beat Mangawhai, 14-12

Final: Kensington (Patricia Murray and Dawn Owens) beat Whangārei (Anne

Bateman and Laurel Jones), 13-4

The final started off with points scored by both teams to be even on the sixth end. Kensington then scored on the next six ends and got away to an unbeatable lead.

Excellent bowls were played by both teams in conditions that deteriorated as the match continued. The matches finished in very overcast conditions and drizzle, the green starting to puddle as the matches finished.

It was a 12th title for Murray and second for Owens. Congratulations to the winners and all who competed on the day.

Left at the green was a white wet weather jacket. Please contact me if this belongs to you.

Tomorrow will see the Champion of Champion triples played at Ngunguru and Hikurangi greens. The draw is as follows:

Men (at Ngunguru):

Maungatapere, Waipū, Leigh, Hikurangi, Kensington, Whangārei, Ngunguru, Onerahi, Mangawhai, Arapohue, Mamaranui, One Tree Pt, Kamo, Dargaville - latest reporting time is 8.30am, play starts at 9am. Maungaturoto have a bye, report at 10.15am.

Women (at Hikurangi):

Ngunguru, Onerahi, Kensington, Mangawhai, Kamo, One Tree Pt, Hikurangi, Waipū. Latest reporting time is 8.30am. There are no byes.

On Sunday, the Mangawhai (1-5) and Hikurangi club (open) division will play North Harbour representatives in the regional final of Bowls3Five tournament. Play starts at 1pm. Good bowling to our players.

The centre AGM scheduled for Sunday has been deferred and all clubs will be notified of the new date in due course.