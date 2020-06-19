

Bowls is back in full swing and the clubs have all started their winter bowls programmes with scheduled open tournaments.

Kensington have replaced one grass green with an artificial and are also introducing a winter programme for club members and the general bowling fraternity.

Congratulations on the marvellous new facility which was officially opened last Sunday.

The centre has reviewed its winter programme and the delayed Champion of Champion events will replace the proposed winter interclub scheduled to be played over the next few weeks.

The programme starts with the Champion of Champion singles to be played tomorrow at Kensington, and the Champion of Champion pairs to be played on Sunday at Maungaturoto.

Please note that playing gear is optional (club colours or mufti). Bowling shoes are required.

Latest reporting time is 8.30am, play starts 9am and trial ends will be completed before start of play. Those clubs with a bye, please report by 10.15am.

Clubs are reminded that they must have a representative with your player who must be prepared to mark for the singles.

Kensington green (Saturday):

Men's singles: Maungaturoto, Dargaville, Kensington, Arapohue, Onerahi, Kamo, Hikurangi, Mamaranui, Mt Manaia, One Tree Point, Ruawai, Ngunguru. Byes: Whangārei, Mangawhai (byes);

Women's singles: Onerahi, Waipū. Byes: Dargaville, Hikurangi, Kamo, Kensington, Mangawhai, Maungaturoto, One Tree Point

Maungaturoto green (Sunday):

Men's pairs: Ngunguru, Maungaturoto, Mamaranui, Mangawhai, One Tree Pt, Whangārei,

Kensington, Onerahi. Byes: Dargaville, Kamo, Arapohue, Hikurangi

Women's pairs: Arapohue, Whangārei, One Tree Point, Ngunguru. Byes: Kensington, Kamo, Onerahi, Maungaturoto, Hikurangi, Mangawhai

The Champion of Champion triples for men and women will follow on Saturday, June 27, and the Champion of Champion fours on Saturday, July 4.

Sunday, June 28, will see Hikurangi (open division) and Mangawhai (1-5 year) compete against the North Harbour representatives at Orewa Bowling Club in round 16 of the Bowls3Five competition.

The overall winner of the event will be eligible to compete in the televised version of Bowls3Five to be played from November.

Clubs are also reminded that the centre annual meeting will be held on Sunday, June 28. Please ensure that your club representative is present.