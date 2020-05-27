Northland's women's rugby programme could be dealt a death blow if the region loses its Farah Palmer Cup team.

That's according to Northland women's rugby development manager Scott Collins after it was revealed New Zealand Rugby is considering proposals for the 13-team domestic women's rugby competition which reportedly include cutting up to five teams.

The Northland Kauri made their first appearance in the Farah Palmer Cup championship last year and after two losses to Otago and Hawke's Bay, came back to beat North Harbour, Tasman and Taranaki (twice) to make the semifinals.

Despite losing to Hawke's Bay in the semi, the Kauri were lauded for their fight as a fledgling team - led by Black Ferns hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate.

Northland's Leilani Erwin (left) tries to escape a tackle from a Taranaki player. Photo / File

It is believed New Zealand Rugby is considering different competition formats including one with eight teams, another with 10 teams and one with the full 13 teams.

As the latest region to join the competition, Collins was concerned that if the Kauri were omitted this year it could kill the women's rugby movement in Northland.

"It could almost spell the end of the game again, potentially," he said.

"It would be a hard sell to get the ladies back on board again, it's the same old, 'the women's game always suffers'."

Advertisement

Northland women's rugby development manager Scott Collins (right) seen here with promising Northland player Harono Te Iringa. Photo / File

Although women's rugby in Northland was strong in the early 2000s, it soon faded into obscurity until no senior club competitions were played for about four years - until last year when a senior club competition and a Farah Palmer Cup team were introduced.

Northland's relevance to women's rugby was further certified when it was announced next year's Women's Rugby World Cup would be held between Auckland and Whangārei.

"With the World Cup here next year, you'd like to think a region that's hosting games wouldn't be cut out," Collins said.

While he acknowledged the Kauri's infancy in the competition, Collins believed last year's results combined with the large number of Black Ferns produced from the region should be enough to keep the Kauri active.

Northland Kauri coaches Susan Dawson (top left) and Cheryl Smith. Photo / File

Kauri head coach Cheryl Smith said she also believed if her side was snubbed from this year's competition, it would be fatal to the local programme.

"If there's no Farah Palmer Cup, there will be no women's competition," she said.

"It would be hard to see it start up again and for me, I just feel sorry for all the girls who have seen there is a pathway, they are going to have to leave Northland just to be seen."

Northland's Stacey Tupe was a key figure in the Kauri's first win in the Farah Palmer Cup which was over North Harbour at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / File

Had Northland won no games last year, Smith said she might have understood leaving the competition but after such success, she felt her side warranted inclusion.

Advertisement

Northland Rugby Union chief executive Cameron Bell confirmed the union was committed to playing in the Farah Palmer Cup and despite recent financial hardship due to Covid-19, a team in the competition had been factored in financially.

"NRU have factored in our commitment to an FPC campaign in every financial scenario and

we demand NZ Rugby include the Kauri in, ideally, a 13-team competition," Bell said in a statement.

Northland Rugby Union chief executive Cameron Bell. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Rugby women's rugby head Cate Sexton said she expected a decision on the competition format would be made in the next week.