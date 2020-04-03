

Northland Black Stick Stacey Michelsen is the supreme winner of the 2019 Conbrio Northland Sports Awards held last night.

Michelsen, a defender who has scored 34 goals from her 287 appearances for the national side, took home the top award as well as the Female Sportswoman of the Year award for her efforts with Northland's and New Zealand's hockey teams.

Stacey Michelsen has been a stalwart for New Zealand's national women's hockey team. Photo / File

Michelsen was a key figure in Northland's silver-medal winning campaign at the National Hockey League competition in Tauranga last year.

Playing alongside fellow Northland Black Sticks, Ella Gunson and Brooke Neal, Michelsen led the team well through pool play but stumbled at the final hurdle, losing to North Harbour, 2-nil. It was Northland 's fourth silver in six years.

In a first for the annual awards night, the ceremony was held virtually with award winners being announced via Facebook. The awards were held online due to the lockdown restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Code awards:

Female code winners:

Phyllis Russ - Archery

Olivia Lobb - Cricket

Jorja Swain - Cycling

Georgia Witt-Green - Football

Kylie Jacoby - Golf

Pippa Benton - Gymnastics

Stacey Michelsen - Hockey

Karina Cooper - Lawn Bowls

Fiona Southorn - Para Sports

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate - Rugby Union

Samantha Peters - Show Jumping

Alex Edwards - Spearfishing

Sacha Pou-Tito Squash

Ciara Smith - Swimming

Shelley Yeates - Tennis

Grace Nikora - Volleyball

Male code winners:

Ethan Russ - Archery

Tim Southee - Cricket

Shane Stanners - Football

Luke Brown - Golf

Campbell Johns - Hockey

Isaac Lawgun - Olympic Weightlifting

Cameron Leslie - Para Sports

Jack Goodhue - Rugby Union

Ross McFarlane - Rugby League

Blair Tuke - Sailing

Neville Child - Sheep Dog Trials

Ben Bremnar - Show Jumping

Alexander Goldsack - Special Olympics

Finn Trimble - Squash

Terry Mitchell - Tennis

Amoho Karetai-Mahanga - Volleyball

Major awards:

Northcloud Masters Sportsperson of the Year: Trevor Irvine (archery)

• World Champion at the IFAA World Indoor Championship.

• World Champion at the IFAA World Bowhunter Championship.

• Set six world records.



Sport NZ Community Impact Award: Kauri Coast Recreation Society (multisport)

• Leading the development of Sportsville Dargaville, a facility which has been positively supported by members of the community with over 750 members using the facility and many organisations holding seminars and meetings.



Northern Advocate People's Choice Sideline Champion: Kape Murray (basketball)

• After starting his own basketball club called the All Stars, Kaitaia Basketball Association's Kape Murray now runs five age-group teams as well as completing his duties as a member of the KBA and the Waipapakauri Rugby Club.

Kaitaia Basketball Association's Kape Murray received a swag of late votes to win the Northern Advocate's people's choice 'Sideline Champion' award. Photo / File

PMG Official of the Year: Ross Gillespie (swimming)

• Officiated internationally at the FINA World Championships Open Water Swimming in South Korea.

• Chief Referee Nantou at the FINA Marathon Swim World Series in Taiwan.



Pak'nSave Coach of the Year: Monica Cooper (swimming)

• Placed two swimmers on the NZ team for the World Short Course Championships in Hangzhou, China.

• Coached one of her swimmers to compete at the FINA World Cup Series in Tokyo, Japan.



Rowsells Collision Leadership Award: Maureen Parker (bowls)

• Bowls New Zealand Club Person of the Year 2019.

• Bowls Northland Administrator of the Year Award 2019.

• Kensington Club's Secretary/Treasurer/Club Coordinator.



Te Tohu Tei Tei A Waho: Hannah Wilkinson (football)

• Selected in the Football Ferns squad for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in France.

• Featured in two of New Zealand's three pool games.

Northland's Hannah Wilkinson showed great mana to come back from injury and make it into the Football Ferns squad. Photo / File

ThermaTech Junior Team of the Year: Jack Honey and Helena Sanderson (yachting)

• Sixth out of 21 at the Hempel Youth Sailing World Champs in Gdynia, Poland as part of the NZ Youth Sailing Team.

• Sailed in the Nacra 15 boat.



Masters Team of the Year: Northland Masters 35s Women's Team (hockey)

• Gold medal in the National Masters tournament.



D&D Signs Team of the Year 2018: Golf Northland Men'' Interprovincial Team (golf)

• The Northland's men's golf team defied the odds in Christchurch winning the men's Toro Interprovincial for the first time in the tournament's 68-year history.

The 2018 Northland golf team made history when they won the Toro Men's Interprovincial Golf Championship in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Tailored Legal Solutions Disabled Athlete of the Year: Cameron Leslie (para sport)

• Represented NZ in Para Swimming and Wheelchair Rugby at World Championships. • Set a new world record and won gold in the men's S4 50m Freestyle at the World Para Swimming Championships.



Garry Frew Memorial Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Ciara Smith (swimming)

• Selected for the NZ team to compete at the 2020 Swimming Short Course World Champs.

• Won two gold medals and two bronze medals at the NZ Open Champs and set a NZ Open record.

Swimmer Ciara Smith has set her sights on competing in the Olympic Games. Photo / File

Brian Maunsell Service to Sport Award: Jean Hansen (netball)

• Throughout her service, Jean has been instrumental in the development of netball in Whangārei and Northland and is a wealth of knowledge and experience. In 1985, Jean received her life membership to the Whangārei Netball Centre and in 1995, was the first Northlander to receive the Netball New Zealand Service Award.



Fireco Sportsman of the Year: Jack Goodhue (rugby)

• All Blacks regular in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

• Also played with the Crusaders who won the Super Rugby competition and once again is contracted to Northland.

All Black midfielder Jack Goodhue was a consistent performer for the national side in 2019. Photo / File

Conbrio Supreme Winner Award, Sportswoman of the Year: Stacey Michelson (hockey)

• Stacey had a phenomenal National Hockey League (NHL) campaign and has been consistently New Zealand's best player in recent times.

• Member of Women's Black Sticks and Northland NHL women's teams.