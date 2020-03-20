With the Covid-19 coronavirus disrupting a lot of sport on the international and home front, our representative teams scheduled to play in national events in the past week and into April have had plans cancelled.

Closer to home, the centre president's day scheduled for Wednesday and the Maungaturoto Club winter programme have both been cancelled.

Our first Champion of Champion event is scheduled for March 28. Currently this event is still scheduled to be played, the men at Arapohue and the women at Ruawai club.

Seventeen of the 18 registered clubs have entered this event for men. Notification will be given to all clubs if there are any changes.

Last week saw the Northland Umpires Association hold their annual fundraising tournament at the Onerahi greens. The day was a great success with funds raised to help umpires in the way of examination fees and official equipment.

In his welcome speech, president Bruce asked players present to consider coming on board and to train as umpires which includes a practical and rules portion for the test.

Results:

1st: Larry Vallance, Graeme Lawrence, Diane Lawrence - 3 wins, 49 points, 25 ends

2nd: Garry Herbert, Grant Bush, Anne Herbert - 3 wins, 43 points, 18 ends

3rd: Dave Hopper, Graham Gallant and Pam Brewster - 2 wins, 34 points, 17 ends

Three lucky draw prizes were also drawn from the non-winners.

Although the Bowls3Five New Zealand final has been postponed, the Northland vs North Harbour section of this competition is scheduled to be played at Warkworth Bowling Club on Friday, March 27. Play will start at 6.30pm and the Hikurangi Club (open) and Mangawhai Club (1-5 year) will represent Northland.

Clubs may currently continue with domestic and open tournaments with less than 100 people competing (under advisement). Just remember the rules regarding health and safety. Whether you continue with events is over to each club concerned.

Upcoming tournaments (under advisement, check with clubs):

Today: Leigh men's triples, Ruawai AC triples, Kensington women's pairs

Sunday: Dargaville AC triples;

Monday: Ngunguru AC triples;

Tuesday: Waipū men's triples;

Thursday: 1-10 year AC triples

March 28-29: Hikurangi men's triples.