Some of Northland's age-group basketballers took to Whangārei's ASB Stadium on Saturday for round four of the Super City basketball competition.

Playing against teams from Auckland, Waitakere, Coast (Whangaparaoa/Orewa/Warkworth) and Rodney, Northland's under-15 and under-17 boys teams battled hard against some tough opposition.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to see the Northland A under-15 boys team fall 70-79 to the Coast under-15 boys team.

Northland's Quincy Gillies-Walters (left) dodges past an opponent while driving towards the hoop. Photo / John Stone

Northland's Te Moana Temu was a dynamic player on the court. Photo / John Stone

Rory Rudolph (left) uses his strength to push past his defender. Photo / John Stone

Northland A under-15 boys' team coach Teremaki Temu delivers a message to his team at the break. Photo / John Stone