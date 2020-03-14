

It can be a real pain trying to get humble people to talk about themselves.

Their shirking of the spotlight can often make it quite hard to encapsulate all of what they do for our communities, which has been my task this week talking with the finalists of the Northern Advocate's people's choice award for community sport "sideline champions".

Ironically, it's this very inclination to avoid attention which makes these people so valuable to Northland's sporting agencies in the first place, especially in the junior space.

Much of junior sport these days - whether it be at a team, club or code level - has become infected with petty politics and we all know that doesn't come from the kids.

It comes from parents, coaches, managers and administrators looking to live through their kids, teams or clubs, bringing with them old baggage and rivalries which simply aren't needed in today's game.

The onus is on people of all ages to make sidelines a positive place in sport. Photo / File

All of the above is the specific reason why our four finalists are so precious and why their stories should be told time and time again to inspire others to do the same.

Of the two finalists profiled (Aaron/Amy Condon and Hayley Taylor), it's clear to see these people don't want the limelight. Their motivations aren't self-serving, they simply want to see people of all ages out on the park enjoying sport.

Don't get me wrong, I'm sure they've made their fair share of mistakes in their time. They are often the first ones to admit it if they've been a little too enthusiastic on the sideline.

All of these traits make them ideal resources for our communities because they promote sport in the way that it should be played - honestly, fairly and for the betterment of those involved.

Unfortunately, as much as their efforts make a difference in the lives of our sporting youth, it isn't enough to change the culture we find ourselves in today.

Sideline abuse towards players and officials of all ages is still a massive problem across codes, made worse by the falling rates of participation in sports like rugby seemingly because of its focus on success rather than enjoyment.

At the end of the day, it's that renowned streak of competitiveness which inspires many sideline watchers to pipe up at an official or a player. Often it's instinctual and at the very least, poorly thought out.

All codes need to work together otherwise the efforts will be for nothing. Photo / File

The only way culture shifts are achieved is if they are bought in to by the majority. A handful of gems working hard to create a positive environment can't make progress when they are fighting against the current.

We all have to be sideline champions in our own right. We all have to be the ones to make an active choice when we are court, field or poolside to live by the timeless adage - if you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all.

However, this doesn't just extend to staying positive, it also means we have to have enough backbone to call out others who won't fall in line.

Keeping in mind the aforementioned politics infecting junior sport, it can seem almost impossible at times to denounce someone's behaviour, especially if they sit higher on the club pecking order.

Nevertheless, we need to keep the kids in mind because surely it's worth putting yourself outside your comfort zone so we can try and keep kids in the game.

The Northern Advocate is just as much a part of this as Joe Bloggs is. We need to be the ones highlighting those doing great work in our community sport, but also those who, either intentionally or unintentionally, work against progress for a positive sporting future.

I'm committed to doing whatever is necessary to promote a positive sporting culture for young Northlanders to grow up in - are you?