

Northland equestrian legend and four-time Olympic medalist Blyth Tait has announced his retirement from all international eventing.

Tait, 58, made the shock decision yesterday morning at the Land Rover Horse of the Year show in Hastings, where he will contest several show jumping classes.

Despite eyeing a possible comeback at this year's Tokyo Olympics, a less than satisfactory build-up saw the Whangārei rider pull his hat from the selection ring.

"The likelihood of me competing again overseas is unlikely, I'm very happy to hand over the reins to the younger ones coming through and I support them fully," Tait said.

"There is a bright future and still some serious young talent out there."

Individual gold riding Ready Teddy at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, a team silver at Barcelona, two Olympic bronzes and twice winner of the prestigious UK Burghley Horse Trials etched Tait's name firmly in New Zealand sport's history books.

Tait said he wasn't one to reflect much on his past glory, but said his years in the sport came with extensive training and hard work.

"I've met some of the most fantastic people in the sport, and travelled to some of the most amazing places to compete, all born out of an original love of horses and the excitement of competition.

"To have been successful for so long, I can look back with satisfaction. But it does take an enormous amount of hard work and 110 per cent commitment, now that I'm older it's hard to sustain."

Tait is one of only four New Zealanders to win at least four Olympic medals and was awarded the Lonsdale Cup by the New Zealand Olympic Committee in 2001. He was also a Halberg team award member in 1998 and team flag-bearer at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

Photo / File

"Winning the world championship for the first time in Stockholm was surreal, I was new to the international scene on a horse that came from Northland," Tait said.

"It was everybody's dream to go to the other side of the world and win, that was the icing on the cake. Eight years later, I won the world champs again in Rome which was even more satisfying once you know what it takes to achieve that, and realise the enormity of it.

"But the Olympic gold medal - that's the pinnacle. Representing New Zealand on a bigger scale would have to be my biggest achievement."

Equestrian Sport New Zealand's Warrick Allan paid tribute to Tait's phenomenal record.

"Blyth has been a fantastic ambassador for the sport, following his early success he was always only too willing to give back to the sport," he said.

"We are extremely fortunate to have a man of Blyth's experience and international recognition passing on his knowledge and skill to others. He has been in the sport a long time, through all the various changes to the sport so his knowledge is invaluable."