The National Fours tournament has come and gone and it is congratulations to all the Northland players who qualified for post-section play in this event.

To reach post-section in the elite field was outstanding, Kensington women reached the last eight and narrowly lost their last game by one shot.

The Hikurangi women made a comeback and ended up losing their match by two shots. \

The men's team suffered the same results with the Maungatapere players losing

in round one and the Whangārei combination winning their first game by one

shot and then going down to the strong Mike Kernoghan combination. Well

done to all, maybe next year.

This weekend (Sunday) sees the Northland Representative teams in action with the Premier 1 & 2 men and women competing at Mangawhai (men) and Waipū (women) against Far North, North Harbour & Auckland.

This is the final warm up for Premier 1 teams before the NZ Inter Centre tournament

to be played from March 18-21.

In relation to this event - I am one marker short at Mangawhai and would appreciate an offer of help. I can give you a free ride and free lunch if you are prepared to travel to Mangawhai for the day. Please contact me urgently on 437 3050.

In the meantime the 1-5 Year representative men's and women's teams will

travel this weekend to the Waikato for their annual competition. I can't announce any teams, sorry. Good bowling to all players this weekend

Last weekend Waipū Bowling Club celebrated their 100th anniversary and I was privileged to be invited to the celebrations. The club's inaugural meeting was held in 1920.

In conjunction with the celebrations a plaque was presented to the club by Bowls NZ Past President Jeanette Sinclair, acknowledging their 100 years of bowls in Waipū.

A presentation was also made to club member Malcolm Sandford for his 50 continuous years as a member of the club and his service in that time. The booklet put together for

their anniversary is very informative and worth a read.

Well done Waipū and congratulations and may you have many more years of great bowls in Waipū.

The Northland Umpires Association are holding a triples tournament next Thursday (March 12) at Onerahi greens. Please support their efforts by entering a team by phoning Bruce Scott on 435 2512.

Clubs are also reminded that Champion of Champion entries close on Tuesday (March 10). Entry forms have been sent to all clubs. Please forward them even if an event has not been finalised, you can notify us of the winners before the event is played. The entry fee should be included with your entry.

Tournaments scheduled for next week are:

Sunday - Reps at Mangawhai & Waipū; Tuesday Kamo MX 2x4x2 pairs; Wednesday: Leigh men's triples; One Tree Pt AC triples; Thursday: Umpires AC triples at Onerahi; Saturday 14-15: Onerahi AC triples; Sunday: Arapohue women's 2x4x2 pairs