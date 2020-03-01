Westech Automotive Maungakaramea claimed their second Oxford Trust two-day competition victory on Saturday with a comfortable outright win over Kensington Tavern Onerahi Central.

Resuming on 87/7 at the Maungakaramea Domain, the visitors could only add 11 runs before the senior men's cricket team was all out, Maungakaramea's Daniel Grimes finishing with six wickets for just 11 runs off eight overs.

Onerahi batsman Todd Beehre sets off on a run. Photo / John Stone

Forced to bat again after the home side had scored 243 in the game's first innings, Onerahi looked to be staring down the barrel at 46/6 in the 42nd over. However, a resolute innings of 78 from Fletcher Coutts made sure the hosts would bat again and chase the 21 runs for victory.

Maungakaramea's Tom Lovegrove was a key performer with both the ball and bat. The right-arm off-spinner took six wickets from his 17 overs before hitting four boundaries from six balls to finish the game in style.

Advertisement

Onerahi's Todd Beehre, who had not scored from his 18 deliveries on Saturday, was removed by Maungakaramea's Mark Andrianatos. Photo / John Stone

In the other games of round three, Motel Sierra Kamo flexed their two-day muscle by beating FMG Northern by an innings and 11 runs at the Kamo Recreation Ground.

After dismissing the visitors for 93 and scoring 205 runs of their own, Kamo only took 35 overs to earn the 10 wickets needed for victory. Kamo's Sam Sweeney was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Ben Hyde, David Armitt and Max Turner chipped in with two apiece.

Kaipara Flats completed a trio of outright wins when they overcame Duracrete Products City at Kensington Park. City resumed on 36/6 and were soon all out for 78, Kaipara's Josh Cunis doing the damage with five wickets.

Batting again and trailing by 105 runs, City reached 149 with Kaipara's Liam Jones taking four wickets. Kaipara then chased down the required 44 runs for victory.



Round four fixtures (March 7)

City vs Onerahi at Cobham Oval

Kamo vs Maungakaramea at Kamo Recreation Ground

Kaipara vs Northern at Bourne Dean Domain

All games start at 10.30am