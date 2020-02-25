Northland's future White Ferns were on show yesterday as the region's top schoolgirl cricket teams contested day one of the Leaf Cup at Kensington Park.
The competition included five teams from Whangārei Girls' High School, Bream Bay College, Kamo High School and Kerikeri High School. Today, the teams would be joined by Otamatea High School's 1st Xl for six games played at the same venue.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to see Northland's future stars.
Today's schedule:
9:30am:
Whangārei Girls' High School 1st Xl vs Kerikeri High School on K5
Whangārei Girls' High School 2nd Xl vs Otamatea High School on K6
Kamo High School vs Bream Bay College on K7
12pm:
Whangārei Girls' High School 2nd Xl vs Kamo High School on K6
Otamatea High School vs Kerikeri High School on K7
Whangārei Girls' High School 1st Xl vs Bream Bay College on K5