

Northland's future White Ferns were on show yesterday as the region's top schoolgirl cricket teams contested day one of the Leaf Cup at Kensington Park.

The competition included five teams from Whangārei Girls' High School, Bream Bay College, Kamo High School and Kerikeri High School. Today, the teams would be joined by Otamatea High School's 1st Xl for six games played at the same venue.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to see Northland's future stars.

Cousins Amy Brown, 15, (left) and Kate Illerbrun give each other a bit of grief in a game between Whangārei Girls' High School's top two teams. Photo / Micheal Cunningham

Today's schedule:

9:30am:

Whangārei Girls' High School 1st Xl vs Kerikeri High School on K5

Whangārei Girls' High School 2nd Xl vs Otamatea High School on K6

Kamo High School vs Bream Bay College on K7

12pm:

Whangārei Girls' High School 2nd Xl vs Kamo High School on K6

Otamatea High School vs Kerikeri High School on K7

Whangārei Girls' High School 1st Xl vs Bream Bay College on K5

Kamo High School's Jacqui Cameron having fun in the sun. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Birthday girl Ella Beehre, who turned 16 yesterday, celebrates a good effort with the bat. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kerikeri High School's Sakura Aihara, 15, (left) celebrates with batting partner Charlie Weston, 16, after a successful batting innings against Bream Bay College. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Girls' High School bowler Katisha Douglas, 14, sends down a delivery under the watchful eye of umpire Makayla Templeton (centre) at Kensington Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham