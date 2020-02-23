Northland's next generation of sevens stars packed out Pohe Island on Saturday for the annual Old Boys Marist junior tournament.
Thirty-four boys and girls teams ranging from under-12 to under-18 grades from all over Northland took part in a competitive day of play.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action.
Fourteen-year-old Nathan Harris (right) spins a pass out wide for Otamatea in their 19-10 loss to Tikipunga. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Results:
Under-12 boys:
1st: Mid Northern Rugby Football Club 2nd: Old Boys Marist Junior Rugby Whangārei
Tikipunga's Kiwi Duncan, 15, tries to get round an Otamatea defender. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Harry Turner, 10, shows good technique for Mangakahia's under-12 team against Otamatea. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Under-13 boys:
1st: Mangonui JMB Rugby 2nd: City JNB Rugby (Junior)
Under-14 boys:
1st: City JNB Rugby (Junior) 2nd: Mangonui JMB Rugby
Mangakahia's Zac Proctor, 11, was a strong runner with ball in hand as his under-12s side beat Otamatea by two tries to one. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Under-16 boys:
1st: Tikipunga Rugby Club 2nd: City JNB Rugby (Junior)
Under-16 girls:
1st: City JNB Rugby (Junior) 2nd: Kerikeri Rugby
Mid Northern's Kohatu McQueen (left) was a stand-out against Old Boys. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Old Boys' Cruz Kea-Cameron, 11, shoots away towards the tryline. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Under-18 boys:
1st: Kaitaia Rugby Club 2nd: Wellsford Rugby Football Club
Under-18 girls:
1st: Kaitaia Rugby Club 2nd: Baa Baas
Ethan Halaapiapi, 11, was a good playmaker for the Old Boys under-12 team which lost to Mid Northern, 17-12, in another edition of a tense rivalry. Photo / Michael Cunningham