Northland's next generation of sevens stars packed out Pohe Island on Saturday for the annual Old Boys Marist junior tournament.

Thirty-four boys and girls teams ranging from under-12 to under-18 grades from all over Northland took part in a competitive day of play.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action.

Fourteen-year-old Nathan Harris (right) spins a pass out wide for Otamatea in their 19-10 loss to Tikipunga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Results:

Under-12 boys:

1st: Mid Northern Rugby Football Club

2nd: Old Boys Marist Junior Rugby Whangārei

Tikipunga's Kiwi Duncan, 15, tries to get round an Otamatea defender. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Harry Turner, 10, shows good technique for Mangakahia's under-12 team against Otamatea. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Under-13 boys:

1st: Mangonui JMB Rugby

2nd: City JNB Rugby (Junior)

Under-14 boys:

1st: City JNB Rugby (Junior)

2nd: Mangonui JMB Rugby

Mangakahia's Zac Proctor, 11, was a strong runner with ball in hand as his under-12s side beat Otamatea by two tries to one. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Under-16 boys:

1st: Tikipunga Rugby Club

2nd: City JNB Rugby (Junior)

Under-16 girls:

1st: City JNB Rugby (Junior)

2nd: Kerikeri Rugby

Mid Northern's Kohatu McQueen (left) was a stand-out against Old Boys. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Old Boys' Cruz Kea-Cameron, 11, shoots away towards the tryline. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Under-18 boys:

1st: Kaitaia Rugby Club

2nd: Wellsford Rugby Football Club

Under-18 girls:

1st: Kaitaia Rugby Club

2nd: Baa Baas