The Trigg Sports Arena running track was abuzz with action on Monday evening as Northland's next generation of athletes showed off their skills.

Organised by the Whangārei athletics club, 5 and 6-year-old runners, shot putters and high jumpers went to work before those aged between 7-14 got their chance to fine-tune their skills.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone was there to catch all the action.

Koby Evans, 6, of St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School tries his hand at high jump. Photo / John Stone

Parent Adam Clarke (centre), 36, teaches good running technique to Jayden Edwards, 6, of Hukerenui School (left) and Mialee Boshoff, 6, of Excellere School. Photo / John Stone

Carlo Laybourn, 5, of Kamo Primary School shows his scissor technique on the high jump. Photo / John Stone

Daughter Caden Clarke, 6, from Ruakaka Primary School (right) asks for her beanbag back from father Adam Clarke, 36, during shot put practise. Photo / John Stone