

The Northland Secondary Schools Sports Association calendar started with a bang yesterday as Northland's top young showjumpers took to Whangārei's Barge Park.

The open competition, which had male and female riders between Year 7 and Year 13 competing, saw good conditions to mark the start of a busy calendar for Northland's secondary school sportspeople.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the action.

Lachie Peters from Whananaki School successfully clears the jump. Photo / John Stone

Kamo Intermediate School rider Blaze Nicholas with mount Cinderella. Photo / John Stone

Whangārei Girls' High School's Morgan Good looks along the course. Photo / John Stone

Whangārei Girls' High School riders Jazmine Murray (left), Freya Topper and Sarah Topper watch the action. Photo / John Stone