

The next two weekends are devoted to the junior side of our sport when the centre open junior singles (1-5 year) are held on February 15-16.

Entries will close today and the following players have entered to date:

Men: Paul Price, John Wilde, Ron Burgin, Kevin Judson, Shane Judson, Lance Michelle, Scott Wilson, Arthur Gundy, Roger File, Gordon Campbell, Murray Smith, Barry Donaldson, Keith Stewart, Mark Elliott, Geoff Wood, Keith Lineham, Clive McDermott, Bevan Webb, Rhys Webb, Neil McCarten, Denis Anderson, Michael Lee, Gordon Wright (there is one vacancy).

Women: Skye Renes, Jenny Burgin, Karina Cooper, Suzanne Dean, Lyn Springett, Janene Thurgood, Judy Morgan, Elaine Hamber, Janice Little, Christine Lineham, Maxine Nicklin, Barbara Hopper.

Any secondary schools combination pairs will be played at the Kamo greens next Friday, February 14. The draw will be sent to schools next week, entry is via Sport Northland.

Bowls NZ will also be conducting a national secondary school tournament to be played in Auckland on March 31 and April 1. This event is open to all secondary schools and will be played as singles and triples. More on this event next week.

The centre open first year tournament will be played on Sunday, February 23. Entries for this event close next Thursday, February 13. Clubs please help your first year bowlers to enter.

The Aotearoa Annual National Māori Bowls tournament will be held in Taranaki starting today and concluding on Sunday. This event is mixed fours and several teams have entered from Northland. Good bowling to you all.

The National Chartered Clubs tournament for men start in Wellington on Monday, February 9. Several teams from Northland are competing. Good bowling to you all.

Next week's tournaments:

Tomorrow/Sunday: Club championships

Tuesday Waipū MX triples

Wednesday: Maungatapere AC triples

Thursday: Kensington AC triples, Ruawai MX triples

Friday: Secondary schools tournament

February 15: Dargaville MX triples

February 16: Arapohue MX pairs

February 15-16: Centre junior singles