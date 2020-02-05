

The Northern Districts Knights braved the hot sun in their first Northland fixture of 2020 against the Auckland Aces yesterday in a 50-over Ford Trophy match at Whangārei's Cobham Oval.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone was there to catch the action. For full results, visit www.nzc.nz .

Northern Districts middle order batsman Peter Bocock reaches for a delivery on his way to making 42 runs from 56 balls. Photo / John Stone

Auckland bowler Sean Solia bursts through the crease under the watchful eye of umpire Damian Morrow. Photo / John Stone

Over 100 Whangārei Primary School pupils braved the heat to watch the two domestic sides play. Photo / John Stone

Auckland Aces fielder Finn Allen took an excellent diving catch to remove Northern Districts' Peter Bocock. Photo / John Stone

Black Cap Colin Munro was an important figure in the field for Auckland. Photo / John Stone

Brett Hampton (left) and Peter Bocock were key members in reviving the Knights' batting innings. Photo / John Stone