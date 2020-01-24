Auckland boat 'Mayhem' ran away with a comprehensive victory in division A at the 18th annual CRC Bay of Islands Sailing Week which finished yesterday.

The TP52 class vessel, skippered by Harry Dodson and Tony Bosnyak, was first on the line and general handicap to complete a very convincing win across all categories.

Opua skipper Dave Lineham was named Tornado national champion aboard 'C4'. Photo / Lissa Reyden - lissaphotography.co.nz

Auckland's Steve Purton, skippering the Ker40 design 'Icebreaker', was named PHRF winner in B division. Opua skipper Dave Lineham was named Tornado national champion aboard 'C4'.

A total of 137 boats took part from day one, breaking all previous records for the regatta and was exactly 100 more than took part in the first ever Bay of Islands Sailing Week regatta in 2003.

Advertisement

Defending champions Kia Kaha, from Opua, speed across the water at last week's 18th annual CRC Bay of Islands Sailing Week. Photo / Lissa Reyden - lissaphotography.co.nz

Opua boat, 4 Fox Sake, sailed by Peter Boyd performed well in E division. Photo / Lissa Reyden - lissaphotography.co.nz

Opua boat Nexus, sailed by Cees Romeyn and daughter Anna, showed their skill in E division. Photo / Lissa Reyden - lissaphotography.co.nz