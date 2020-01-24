Auckland boat 'Mayhem' ran away with a comprehensive victory in division A at the 18th annual CRC Bay of Islands Sailing Week which finished yesterday.
The TP52 class vessel, skippered by Harry Dodson and Tony Bosnyak, was first on the line and general handicap to complete a very convincing win across all categories.
Auckland's Steve Purton, skippering the Ker40 design 'Icebreaker', was named PHRF winner in B division. Opua skipper Dave Lineham was named Tornado national champion aboard 'C4'.
A total of 137 boats took part from day one, breaking all previous records for the regatta and was exactly 100 more than took part in the first ever Bay of Islands Sailing Week regatta in 2003.
