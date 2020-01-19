

The annual Summer Session surf competition saw its biggest ever number of entries as local surfers flocked to Ocean Beach on Saturday.

The event, which lasted from 8.30am to 5.30pm, attracted 80 surfers which was the highest in the competition's history.

Tama Te Kauwhata competes in the open men's semifinal. Photo / John Stone

"It was a good full day of surfing," competition co-organiser Caleb Piggott said.

"It's attracts all the Northland crew from around other boardriders clubs, some from Mangawhai, some from Sandy Bay, some from the Far North."

Clinton Ashill looks down the wave. Photo / John Stone

Throughout the day of mainly good conditions, surfers were treated to sightings of dolphin pods, which appeared at multiple times in near the competitors.

When asked why the competition was so popular, Piggott said word of mouth played a big role in spreading the word about one of Northland's premier surfing events.

Renee Ruddell makes the most of a smaller wave. Photo / John Stone

"What's happened is that we have the same crew every year, they all turn up and they bring a friend every time so it's growing."

Piggott admitted that at 80 surfers, the event was at its capacity if organisers wanted to keep the competition to just one day.

Piggott thanked the Bowling Infrastructure Group, Mega Surf and a number of other sponsors which made the event possible.