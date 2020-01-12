

A blockbuster 94 not out from 93 balls by Duracrete Products City batsman James Banicevich has earned his premier team their first 50-over win of 2020, defeating FMG Northern on Saturday.

The knock, which featured two fours and nine sixes, was just what the home team needed as they took on the young Northern side at a pristine Cobham Oval.

City's Joey Yovich slides into the crease comfortably. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After winning the toss and batting first, Northern posted a respectable 223 all out after 49.5 overs, with scores of 47 and 42 from Nick Hammond and Quinn Pooley respectively.

In their turn at batting, City looked comfortable at 67 without loss and openers Joey Yovich and Scott Galloway at the crease. However, when both were removed by spectacular outfield catches and No 4 batsman Derren Witcombe lost his wicket for one run, Northern were right back in the game.

Northern's Luke Halligan took a great catch running backwards to remove City's Scott Galloway. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Having seen their side lose three wickets in the space of 13 balls, Banicevich and Garry Paine steadied the ship and put on 153 for the fourth wicket to chase down Northern's total in the 42nd over.

"It was a time when we needed someone to bat through and get 75 [or more], and James played that role for us and we won comfortably in the end," Yovich said.

"James' innings was a real sharp knock and that's what we ask for at the top of the order."

In a change from their usual blue strip, City played in pink to show their support of the charity, HeartKids. Yovich said the team could be playing in the new strip for the next three years.

City's Derren Witcombe wasn't at the crease for long before being run out, having scored one run. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northern player/coach Harry Darkins said he felt confident as the side went into their bowling innings after posting 223 in the first game back after the Christmas break.

"At the start of the day, if you were to say that we would have had 223 on the board, we would have taken that every day of the week."

"[With City] at 71-3 we were pretty happy but we had a few chances, catches that got skied that dropped short or went wide of the fielder, so that didn't help, we didn't have much luck in the field."

While he didn't feel his bowlers performed poorly, Darkins credited Banicevich for a great innings which took the game away from Northern when it was in the balance.

Three quick wickets for Northern had the young team buoyed, before a great stand by City's James Banicevich took the game away from them. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In other games of the round, Motel Sierra Kamo toppled Kensington Tavern Onerahi Central by 94 runs with Kamo captain Ben Hyde scoring 96 to lead his team to victory on Kamo Recreation Ground.

Despite Onerahi bowler Kurt Oldridge taking five wickets, Hyde dominated the scoring with handy contributions from Max Turner and Nathan Parkes to reach 268 for 7.

The task proved too much for Onerahi who were all out for 174, opener Jack Ellis making the only score of substance with 76.

Westech Automotive Maungakaramea also had a confident win at home over Kaipara Flats, winning by nine wickets at the Maungakaramea domain.