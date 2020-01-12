Hundreds packed out Ruakākā Beach on Saturday for the Northern Region IRB inter-club and the Northern Region Junior Surf inter-club competitions.
About 430 junior surf competitors from 10 different surf clubs (Orewa, Bethells, Ruakākā, Omaha, Muriwai, Waipū Cove, Piha, Red Beach, Mangawhai Heads, Mairangi Bay) took part in the event.
The junior surf championships will be held at Omaha Beach at the end of the month.
From the seven clubs to take part in the IRB competition (Bethells, Kariotahi, Mairangi Bay, Red Beach, Sunset Beach, Piha, Waipū Cove), 27 teams took to the water for some high-speed action which enthralled over 750 people who had gathered for the day.
The Northern Region IRB championships will be held in March at Ruakākā before the nationals are held on April 4-5, also at Ruakākā for the first time.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action.