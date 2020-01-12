Hundreds packed out Ruakākā Beach on Saturday for the Northern Region IRB inter-club and the Northern Region Junior Surf inter-club competitions.

About 430 junior surf competitors from 10 different surf clubs (Orewa, Bethells, Ruakākā, Omaha, Muriwai, Waipū Cove, Piha, Red Beach, Mangawhai Heads, Mairangi Bay) took part in the event.

The junior surf championships will be held at Omaha Beach at the end of the month.

From the seven clubs to take part in the IRB competition (Bethells, Kariotahi, Mairangi Bay, Red Beach, Sunset Beach, Piha, Waipū Cove), 27 teams took to the water for some high-speed action which enthralled over 750 people who had gathered for the day.

The Northern Region IRB championships will be held in March at Ruakākā before the nationals are held on April 4-5, also at Ruakākā for the first time.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action.

Waipū's Bailey Hudson charging to the finish line. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipū lifeguard Jake McClure aims straight for the finish line taking out first in his heat for his club. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The day was not lacking in action. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Quinton Brown from Waipū surveys the conditions. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Race winner Ivy Coward from Bethells Beach storms out of the water. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hannah Large from Mairangi Bay heads towards the finish line. Photo / Michael Cunningham