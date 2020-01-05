Northland horse trainers Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley recorded a meaningful win on Saturday, taking out the David Reid memorial race at the Whangārei Racing Club Summer Festival meeting.

The meeting, held at the Ruakākā racecourse, featured the David Reid memorial race to commemorate the former club president and patron after he passed away just prior to Christmas.

Samantha Collett was all smiles after winning race two on Saturday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Read more: Colgan farewells former Whangārei Racing Club stalwart

Jockey Samantha Collett riding Sympathique, which was trained by Gibbs and Bradley, won the memorial race (race two) by the slimmest of margins over rival Rowena Smyth on Coruba Jack.

"[David] was always been a huge horse enthusiast, racing enthusiast and great for the club," Gibbs said.

"Winning any race is great but it just happened to be his particular memorial race and with the [Reid] family there, I think it was neat that a local horse could win it and it just happened to be us so that was amazing."

Northland trainer Chris Gibbs was pleased to see a local horse take out the David Reid memorial race. Photo / Tania Whyte

Sarah-Leigh Knight leads locally trained horse, Sassego, prior to race three. Photo / Tania Whyte

Sunil Kaumar leads Lord Polonius before race three. Photo / Tania Whyte

Here Comes Faffy with jockey Chris Dell streak across the finish line unchallenged in race three. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jockey Chris Dell (right) acknowledges the crowd after this win in race three. Photo / Tania Whyte