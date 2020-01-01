On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Whangape horse rider Selena Anderson walked away a big winner on Tuesday after a successful outing on horse Barbie at the annual Pawarenga united marae sports day.
Anderson, 25, started the day in impeccable form, winning her first three races (maiden, Emma Hetaraka women's memorial, Dollar Leef and Harold Leef memorial) before she took out the Haimona Pirini and Hone Tamati cross country race in the last race of the day.
The annual sports event, which attracted about 1500 people, aimed to raise funds for three North Hokianga marae settlements - Mōrehu, Ohaki and Taiao.
As well as horse races along the beach, the day's activities included wood chopping, a volleyball tournament, Iron Man and Iron Woman races, tug 'o war and kids' running races.