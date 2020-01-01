

Whangape horse rider Selena Anderson walked away a big winner on Tuesday after a successful outing on horse Barbie at the annual Pawarenga united marae sports day.

Anderson, 25, started the day in impeccable form, winning her first three races (maiden, Emma Hetaraka women's memorial, Dollar Leef and Harold Leef memorial) before she took out the Haimona Pirini and Hone Tamati cross country race in the last race of the day.

Whangape rider Selena Anderson, 25, shoots ahead of the pack in the first race of the Pawarenga sports day on Tuesday. Photo / Adam Pearse

The annual sports event, which attracted about 1500 people, aimed to raise funds for three North Hokianga marae settlements - Mōrehu, Ohaki and Taiao.

As well as horse races along the beach, the day's activities included wood chopping, a volleyball tournament, Iron Man and Iron Woman races, tug 'o war and kids' running races.

Dee Guest, 20, (right) from Pawarenga gets off to a fast start on her horse Ryda in the Emma Hetaraka memorial women's race and finishes second. Photo / Adam Pearse

Chad Scrivener swings around the barrel to record the fastest time of 20.07 seconds in the barrel race. Photo / Adam Pearse

Races organiser George Proctor, 54, showed his class with a skilful and entertaining effort in the Stock Whip race. Photo / Adam Pearse

Clayton Semenoff tries to pick up speed around the barrel. Photo / Adam Pearse

Rider Jade Parks (left) keeps ahead of Theo Scrivener. Photo / Adam Pearse

Milton Leef, 41, from Mitimiti sends blocks of wood flying as he swings his axe in the Mat Peri memorial championship wood chopping event where he finished third. Photo / Adam Pearse

Maryanne Moa, 21, from Pawarenga sends over a lethal serve on the volleyball court. Photo / Adam Pearse

TK Paparoa, 26, from Motuti climbs high to tip the ball back over the volleyball net. Photo / Adam Pearse

From left: Tania Jacobs, Waiora White, Kelly Hemi and Helen Tipene get into the spirit of the day. Photo / Adam Pearse

Khaylin Pio-Fu, 8, tries to keep control of his vehicle. Photo / Adam Pearse

From left: Troy Monga, Marylee Tuhimata and Tyler Ely-Tuhimata looking fresh in their new Pawarenga sports day merchandise. Photo / Adam Pearse

Beau Waipouri, 15, (left) saddles up for a day of racing on his horse Shortcut, alongside Ronan Ratu, 20, (right) and horse Dinky. Photo / Adam Pearse

Panguru's Stella Leef, 11, (left) and Mana Wijohn, 11, chill out by the horses. Photo / Adam Pearse

Competitors rush off at the start of the Iron Girl race. Photo / Adam Pearse

Tini Herbert (in blue) uses all his strength in the tug-o-war on behalf of the Pawarenga team. Photo / Adam Pearse