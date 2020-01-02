

In 2019, the Northern Advocate's three photographers - John Stone, Michael Cunningham and Tania Whyte covered a range of sports up and down the region.

Read more: Tania Whyte's best sports photos of 2019

The quality of our stories could not happen without the exhaustive efforts of all three photographers.

Read more: John Stone's best sports photos of 2019

Advertisement

Today, Michael Cunningham's exemplary shooting in 2019 is on show.

Northland FC senior men's team member Kyle Levell (left) certainly put his body on the line to help his side avoid relegation in 2019. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hora Hora under-8 player Kahurangi Hill scores a try after his team had a minute's silence for Connor Rau, a nine-year-old boy who was killed while crossing Kamo Rd in 2019. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Otangarei Knights player Sua Sosopo, seen here with seven-year-old son Hone Tawio, was a hard person to miss in the 2019 Northland premier rugby league season. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Scott De Bruyn, 14, shows off his balance on his longboard at Sandy Bay, Tutukaka. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Green with envy: Old Boys Marist premier rugby team supporter William Hansen pulls a sour face as his team lost the 2019 Northland premier club title to Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Phillip Manako gets airborne in a Northland Mitre 10 Cup trial game. Photo / Michael Cunningham