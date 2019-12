Northland's top swimmers escaped the heat but still pushed the pace on Saturday as they took on the Swimming Northland Long Distance Championships at the Kauri Coast Community Pool.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.

Swimmers leap into the water (from left) Charles Heathcote, Keyah Tana and Aidan Stroebel. Photo / Tania Whyte

Keyah Tana powers through the water in the 800m freestyle. Photo / Tania Whyte

Director of turns Sandro Schuetze (left) keeps a close eye on the swimmers. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ellinor Whittam removes her cap after a good performance in the 800m freestyle. Photo / Tania Whyte