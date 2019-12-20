Tennis
Tennis Northland 2019 mixed doubles (Dec 18)
1st: Mishmash (Karl Hick, Shelley Yeates, Julie Taylor and Duncan Coutts)
2nd: Hawks (Paul Ramsey, Raewyn Heywood, Alyn George and Maryanne Rogers)
Senior interclub results round six (Nov 25):
Mairtown Megatrons def Maunu Bulls 5-1:
Doubles: P Molloy/D Collinson deft N Lewin/D Wojcik 6-3, 6-2, S King/C Dowsett beat P Bowers/J Tanner 6-2, 4-6, 11-9.
Singles: S King def P Bowers 9-1, J Tanner def C Dowsett 9-7, P Molloy def N Lewin 9-4, D Collinson def D Wojcik 9-3.
Ngunguru Nuggets def Springfield Snipers 6-0:
Doubles: D Hammond/B Morgan def G & C Miller 6-4, 6-0, W Rakin/H Craven def K Apaapa/R Langdon 6-1, 6-1.
Singles: D Hammond def G Miller 9-1, B Morgan def K Apaapa, W Rankin def C Miller 9-4, H Craven def R Langdon 9-1.
Mairtown Judge Jokers def Kamo Cobras 4-2:
Doubles: I Dunn/M Walters def P Sykes/N Stowe 6-1, 6-2, K Cocking/M Tane def T Mitchell/S Fielden 5-7, 6-3, 10-7.
Singles: T Mitchell def K Cocking 9-2, M Walters def T Morgan 9-5, I Dunn def N Stowe 9-3, S Fielden def M Tane 9-6.
Kamo Kings def Whangārei Boys' High School 4-2:
Doubles: L Hick/H Blank def A Dubost/B Hay 6-2, 6-2, M He/B Miller def H Waller/J Blank 6-2, 6-3.
Singles: L Hick def A Dubost 9-4, H Blank def B Hay 9-0, H Waller def M He 9-6, B Miller def J Blank 9-5.
Waipū Raiders def Ngunguru Coastieson 5-1:
Doubles: P Woods/W Jambor def S Peters/S Clowse 5-7, 6-3, 10-4, J Wright/K Friend def R Gibson/J Donaldson 6-1, 6-2.
Singles: W Jambor def K Friend 9-7, P Woods def S Peters 9-5, R Donaldson def J Wright 9-7, J Donaldson def M Sargent 9-6.
Maunu Stallions def Mairtown No Guts No Glory 5-1:
Doubles: K Roberts/R Dilrussel def C McCafferty/V Dubost 6-3 6-1, R Blanl/W Trubshaw def M Hepple/D Jones 6-3 6-0.
Singles: K Roberts def C McCafferty 9-3, R Dilrussel def V Dubost 9-0, M Hepple def R Blank by default 7-2, W Trubshaw def D Jones 9-0.
Senior interclub tennis round eight (Dec 9)
Mairtown Megatrons def Kamo Cobras 5-1:
Doubles: J Stenberg/D Collinson def T Mitchell/T Morgan 6-4, 6-2, G Johnstone/P Molloy def S Fielden/N Stowe 6-1, 6-1.
Singles: T Mitchell def J Stenberg 9-3, D Collinson def T Morgan 9-4, P Molloy def S Fielden 9-4, G Johnstone def N Stowe 9-7.
Ngunguru Nuggets def Whangārei Boys High 5-1:
Doubles: JT Thomas/B Miller def B Morgan/D Skelton 1-6, 6-1, 10-7, W Rankin/H Craven def M Oldridge/A Dubost 6-4, 6-1.
Singles: B Morgan def JT Thomas 7-1 retired, D Skelton def B Miller 9-4, W Rankin def M Oldridge 9-0, H Craven def A Dubost 9-1.
Springfield Snipers def Mairtown No Guts No Glory 6-0:
Doubles: G Miller/S Yeates def C McCafferty/P Mathison 6-1, 6-1, K Apaapa/C Miller def J Haretuku/D Jones 6-2, 6-2.
Singles: G Miller def C McCafferty 9-4, K Apaapa beat J Haratuku 9-5, S Yeates def P Mathison 9-3, C Miller def D Jones 9-2.
Judge Jokers def Ngunguru Coasties 5-1:
Doubles: K Cocking/D Coutts def K Friend/J Wright 6-2, 6-0, I Dunn/G Benney def S Clowes/S Peters 6-2, 6-2.
Singles: K Cocking def K Friend 9-1, D Coutts def J Wright 9-1, I Dunn def E Lang 9-2, M Sargent def G Benney by default (retired).
Maunu Stallions def Maunu Bulls 5-1:
Doubles: K Roberts/R Dilrussel def N Lewin/D Wojcik 6-2, 6-0, P Bowers/J Tanner def J Trubshaw/R Blank 6-1, 6-4.
Singles: K Roberts def N Lewin 9-5, R Dilrussel def D Wojcik 9-2, W Trubshaw def P Bowers 9-8, J Trubshaw def J Tanner 9-5.
Waipū Raiders beat Kamo Kings by default 6-0:
Bowls
Kamo Bowling Club
Graeme Johnson Jewels domestic drawn triples (Nov 7)
1st: D Owens, V McAdam, S McAdam - 3 wins, 17 ends, 35 points; 2nd: P Plaistowe, G Egerton, S Stuck - 2.5 wins, 19 ends, 36 pts.
Mark Cromie Holden open A/C triples (Nov 15)
A green
1st: J Thorburn, G Gallant, J Hooson - 3.5 wins, 21 ends, 42 pts; 2nd: P Nocholson, B McKinney, E O'Donnell - 3.5 wins, 20 ends, 40 pts; 3rd: C Jellick, K Bint, M Wyatt - 3 wins, 25 points, 48 pts; 4th: M Dalbeth, K Rintoul, V Flemming - 3 wins, 24 ends, 47 pts.
C green
1st: G Neeley, D Kerr, M Grant - 4 wins, 24 ends, 49 pts; 2nd: W Taylor, W McLeish, Smurf McGee - 4 wins, 22 ends, 46 pts; 3rd: R Kilduff, C Neeley, K Massey - 3 wins, 24 ends, 41 pts; 4th: G Egerton, S Egerton, J Thurgood - 3 wins, 17 ends, 34 pts.
Health Wise domestic drawn triples (Nov 21)
1st: P Strong, V McAdam, M Christie - 3 wins, 18 ends, 27 pts; 2nd: L Wyness, S McAdam, S Stuck - 2 wins, 20 ends, 35 pts.
Cater Plus open mixed sixes (Nov 22)
1st: J Ridling, M Jujnovich, J Thurgood, B Trimmer, M Bradley, P Nicholson - 7.5 wins, 50 ends, 106 pts; 2nd: G Campbell, S McAdam, L Wyatt, R Hayman, P Morgan, L Ridgley - 6 wins, 45 ends, 87 pts; 3rd: P Blundell, P Du Plooy, C Neeley, R Bradley, D Owen, P Strong - 5 wins, 42 ends, 90 pts.
Checkered Flag domestic drawn triples (Nov 28)
1st: R Kilduff, B Hodge, S Judson, R Hayman - 3 wins, 18 ends, 37 pts; 2nd: D Hardy, K Judson, E Conaghan - 2 wins, 16 ends, 30 pts.
Dargaville Bowling Club
Hams and Lambs drawn triples sponsored by Bryce and Eileen Wyatt, and Kevin and Lorraine West (Dec 8)
1st: Chris Clausen, Sue Rokstad, Fred Toi - 4 wins, 34 ends; 2nd: Bryce Wyatt, Noeline Munn, John Keogh - 4 wins, 28 ends; 3rd: Allan Rakich, Lynn Harnett, Ces Mayall - 3 wins, 30 ends; 4th: Pat Lewis, Lorraine West, Barbara Bell - 3 wins, 27 ends.
Ngunguru Bowling Club
Event sponsored by Yovich & Co. (Nov 28)
1st: Bruce Clarkson, Jimmy Taylor, Margaret Doel - 4 wins, 23 ends, 50 pts; 2nd: John Dunn, Roger Kerr-Davis, Danny Ilievsky - 4 wins, 21 ends, 43 pts; 3rd: Linda Spratt, Ken Barrett, Fred Gerry - 3 wins, 19 ends, 35 pts.
Golf
Northland Veterans
At Hikurangi Golf Course (Dec 12) - 95 men and women:
Division A: Dallas Campbell - 43 points, John Jordan - 40, Blue Mauchline - 40, Hiro Kawade - 40, Ron West - 39, Snow Sisson - 38, Wally Small - 38, Des Chitty - 38, Lloyd Lemon - 37, John Clark - 37
Division B: Ted Glover - 41, Pita Pangari - 41, Mike Olsen - 40, Jim Mayes - 39, Warwick Radonich - 38, Charles Bark - 36, Noel Futter - 36, Barrie Short - 35
Women: Yvonne Hancock - 49, Lynda Tunley - 45, Sharon Ball - 43, Ann Hathaway - 41, Jan Hobson - 41, Catherine Choi - 41, Judy Bray - 39, Coleen West - 39, Diane Alexander - 39, Margaret Brookes - 38
Twos: Thomas Choi, Grant Kay, Meralyn Radonich.
Sherwood Park Veterans
Trophy Day (Dec 19)
Men's trophy winner: Malcolm Burrell (net 68) - 39 points, John Forster - 39, Murray Jack - 38, Ted Glover - 37, Dallas Campbell c/b - 37, Warwick Radonich - 36
Women's trophy winner: Sherrill Jeeves (net 69) - 39, Susan Smith - 38, Glenis Webb - 37, Pam Pasma c/b - 37, Ineko Nakaizumi - 36, Caryl Scott c/b - 36, Mirian Corbett - 34
Twos: Caryl Scott, John Forster, Malcolm Burrell, Murray Jack
Nearest to Pins: Susan Smith, John Forster.
Indoor Bowls
Kauri Indoor Bowling Club
Nine bowl triples tournament, 21 teams competed
1st: John Teirney, Lyn Brittain, Jeanette Smith - 5 wins, 25 ends, 48 pts; 2nd: Don Simpson, Kia Ward, John Coleman - 4.5 wins, 24.5 ends, 46 pts; 3rd: George Walker, Peter Donker, Anne Donker - 4 wins, 26.5 ends, 55 pts.