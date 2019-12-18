COMMENT



With the holiday season right upon us, it is timely to start thinking about how you might go about negating the excessive intake of food and beverage that most of us seem to partake in, especially over the next 12 days or so.

And while good food and beverages are well and truly part of our traditional Kiwi festive season, the phrase "everything in moderation" definitely springs to mind!

Christmas Day and New Year's Eve (and I guess the days in between) can easily be balanced out with the right use of all that leisure time that we have on our hands during the holidays.

How much better we seem to feel for the rest of the day if we can start off with a good brisk walk or a nice easy run. Or why not get out there with the kids or grandkids and help break in all that new sports equipment that Santa has worked so hard all year to provide?

I always seem to find that it's about the only time during the year that I can get the cover drive going in those great family games of beach cricket, or try and remember how to throw the frisbee. Dusting off the tennis racquets seems to occur more over summer as well.

Swimming is also a great way of keeping active when you are on holiday – why not actually swim a bit further than you usually do?

Even if you are not that confident, swimming along the shore is a great way to increase your distance while keeping yourself safe. Then there are the plethora of other different water sports out there from sailing and water skiing to snorkelling and kayaking.

It's also a great time for golf – it's always encouraging to see so many people giving golf a go during this time, and of course, it's very social (as long as you don't take it too seriously!)

Although many people think golf is a great way of spoiling a walk, I believe it's a game everyone should learn to play, as it's a sport you can play for life.

Whatever the festive season brings for you, try to work as many sporting and recreational pursuits as you can into your precious holidays.

There is always time for rest at the end of the day and maybe you will feel like you have earned your refreshments more if you have been active during the day!

Finally, from all of us here at Sport Northland and in the ASB Northland Sports House, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone - may you all make some active new year's resolutions and then stick to them throughout 2020.