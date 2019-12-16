

The Hikurangi women's and Whangārei Power men's bowls teams are through to the New Zealand finals after winning the Northland interclub sevens bowls competition over the weekend.

The women's team of Leanne Stewart, Anne Bateman, Diane Lawrence, Manu Timoti, Betty Mitchell, Gwen Lawson and Frances Clark, withstood strong challenges from Kensington 1, Kensington 2, Kamo and Mangawhai to win the title.

In the men's, the Whangārei Power team of Dennis Brewster, Daniel Hood, David Hood, Trevor Reader, Paul Price, Larry Vallance and Steve Smith overcame Hikurangi 2.5 wins to 0.5 to qualify.

Both teams will travel to Auckland to represent Northland in the national finals from April 16-19 next year.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to the Kensington Bowling Club on Saturday to catch the action from the first day of the men's competition.

Graeme 'Big G' Lawrence was an impressive character on the green on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mangawhai's Alistair Collier (right) leans down to get a better look at the game-winning bowl from Kensington's Gordon Bond. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Umpire Brian Walsh keeps a close eye on proceedings. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Onerahi bowler Dave Smith was staying positive after an early loss to Hikurangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham