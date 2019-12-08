Mike Clapshaw and Shelley Yeates were the big winners at the Northland tennis singles championships at the Thomas Neale Tennis Centre on Saturday.

Playing in their respective senior singles divisions, Yeates beat Dominique Zivkovich-Brady in the final as Coral Hammer finished third in the women's competition.

In the men's, Mike Clapshaw took on long-time tennis partner Terry Mitchell in the final and came away victorious in three sets (4-6, 7-5, 6-3). The doubles competition was played yesterday but results were not available before deadline.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along on Saturday to capture some top tennis action.

Terry Mitchell was good enough to win a set in the men's singles final but couldn't secure the title against long time tennis partner, Mike Clapshaw. Photo / Tania Whyte

Caleb Yeates shows plenty of concentration playing in the boys' 12 and under division. Photo / Tania Whyte

Dominique Zivkovich-Brady played well to get to the women's singles final on Saturday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Mike Clapshaw looks for some top-spin on his way to the men's singles final. Photo / Tania Whyte