

The centre open singles for men and the centre open triples for women will be played this weekend. Play starts at both venues at 8.45am. You are reminded that you must supply a marker please.



Entries for men at Mangawhai:

A Green, R Heaton, D Hood, P Shotter, A Trimmer, D Brewster, L Vallance, P Price, K Stewart, K Robinson, Coe Van Haaften, T Reader, K Lineham, G Wintle, C Van Haaften, B Green J Dunn, G Wood, B Barnetta, A Colliar, W Wrack, D Frame, D McMurchy, G Lyddiard, M Haslam, R Naera, S Smith, B Hagger.

Entries for women at Waipū (there is one vacancy):

Advertisement

P Brewster, M Parker, S Wightman, J Hardie, L Stewart, S Johnson, C Downs, M Guttenbeil, M Timoti, W Sarjeant, A Muir, M Attwood, D Robinson, M Yovich, D Hardy.



Last weekend saw the 1-5 representatives travel to Kerikeri to compete against Far North. The matches were very competitive with three rounds being played against both men and women's teams.

After the last bowl of the last game to finish, the results were collated and Northland won the contest by 9.5 matches to 8.5. Well done to all concerned.

Meanwhile, at home at the Kamo club, it was a family affair when Northland men and women competed against each other in pairs and fours. The men got off to a flying start, winning the pairs by 17 points to five.

The second round saw the women beat the men in the first fours contest by nine points to three. The final round of fours was a close two matches each, the men coming out the winners on the day by 26 points to 20.

It was a good workout for both squads and the selectors would have pleased with the standard of play.

The centre interclub sevens competition will be held next weekend December 14-15, entries close tomorrow.

This event will be played as singles, pairs and fours for men and women divisions. The winners of both these divisions will be eligible to represent Northland later in the season.

Advertisement

Bowls3Five got off to a great start last Wednesday. With a night off this week because of the women's classic tournament at Mangawhai, play will continue next Wednesday (Dec 11).

Please note that the Whangārei-Hikurangi matches have been transferred to Whangārei greens. Winners from last week were Kensington Dare Devils 2-1 over Hikurangi,

Whangārei Power 2-1 over Kensington Devils. In the 1-5 section Mangawhai

beat Kensington on a tie breaker and Kamo beat Ngunguru.



Upcoming club events:

Saturday: Mamaranui MX triples

Tuesday: Waipū men's triples

Wednesday: Leigh men's triples, Onerahi AC triples, Bowls3Five

Thursday: Maungaturoto AC fours

Saturday (Dec 14): Ruawai MX drawn singles entry triples

Sunday (Dec 15): Arapohue MX drawn single entry tournament

Saturday/Sunday (Dec 14-15): Centre interclub sevens