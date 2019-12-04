Northland's young athletes packed out the Trigg Sports Arena yesterday for a Year 4-6 athletics day.

About 400 children from at least 30 schools gathered for the annual Whangārei Primary School Sports Association-organised event.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action.

Maungatapere School 11-year-old Keelan O'Neill (centre) keeps ahead of some close competition to win his 80-metre heat. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Nine-year-old Sophia Candy (right) from Parua Bay School did well to win her 80-metre heat. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Harviarna Parry, 11, from Kamo Primary School does her best to avoid knocking the bar. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The crowd stands eager before the next 80-metre heat. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tikipunga Primary School's Siteva Sadler, 10, streaks ahead to win her 80-metre heat. Photo / Michael Cunningham