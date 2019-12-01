The Motel Sierra Kamo premiers have taken out the top spot of the Northland premier cricket T20 competition after the fourth and fifth rounds concluded on Saturday.

Kamo, who had won all three of their T20 games prior to Saturday, easily disposed of Duracrete Products City in the morning at Kensington Park. Batting first, Kamo reached 127 for 7 before restricting City to 84/9 off their 20 overs.

Having then guaranteed spot in the final, Kamo were caught unawares by FMG Northern, who defended their paltry first innings total of 107 as Kamo limped to 100 in the final over before failing to chase down the total.

Kamo bowler Sam Sweeney was in good form on Saturday afternoon, picking up three wickets against Northern. Photo / John Stone

Despite the loss, Kamo qualified first in the six-team competition and will face Westech Automotive Maungakaramea in the final at Cobham Oval on December 21.

Advertisement

"We bowled pretty well all day [on Saturday], all our bowlers chipped in throughout the day, it was bit of a team effort really," Kamo captain Ben Hyde said.

Hyde, who was dismissed for nine in their afternoon game against Northern, said it was a shame to finish the competition with a loss, but he was glad to book a spot in the big dance.

"I guess having already made the final we took our foot off the throat a bit, but happy to be in the final in a couple of weeks time."

Kamo's T20 form this season is in stark contrast to their efforts in the 2018/2019 season when they could muster only two wins and finished fourth.

Northern batsman Cale Pooley comes out of his crease to play the shot. Photo / John Stone

Hyde said while the T20 format was fickle, he lauded the work done by his bowlers throughout the competition and he hoped their form would continue in the final against Maungakaramea.

"We've just got so many options, we've got seven or eight guys who can do a job which means we're not too reliant on anyone in particular."

"[Maungakaramea's] batting lineup is very dangerous so that'll be the thing for us, trying to restrict them, but hopefully the wicket is a good one at Cobham and I think it could be a really good game."

Maungakaramea certainly left it late to book their spot in the final, claiming a six-wicket win over City off the penultimate ball of the match at Kensington Park.

Advertisement

Losing the toss and batting first, City compiled a well-made 141/8 from their 20 overs, which included an action-packed 52 from 38 balls from Matthew Lobb.

City bowler Scott Galloway (left) gets through his action while Maungakaramea's Tom Lovegrove backs up. Photo / John Stone

Maungakaramea's James Merry was destructive with the ball, taking four wickets from his three overs and only conceding 12 runs.

With bat in hand, Maungakaramea orchestrated their chase well as openers Tom Lovegrove and Chris Page set a good platform, before No 5 batsman Neal Parlane finished it off with 30 from 24 balls.

It seemed Maungakaramea had learned from their earlier game against Kensington Tavern Onerahi Central, who defended their first innings total of 161/6 as Maungakaramea fell nine runs short.

Todd Beehre led the way for Onerahi with he bat as he made an unbeaten 71 from 59 balls after an early collapse, which saw his side 4/2 inside two overs.

Maungakaramea looked set to chase down the total as both Page brothers, Ian and Chris, made half-centuries but Onerahi's bowling attack did enough to restrict the opposition and seal the win.

Onerahi continued their form into the afternoon with a six-wicket win over Kaipara Flats. In the other game of the day, Kaipara Flats beat Northern by eight runs.

Action this weekend turns to the longer 50-over format.

Saturday, December 7 fixtures (50-over, 10.30am start):

Onerahi v Maungakaramea at Kensington Park 1

Northern v Kaipara at Kensington Park 2

Kamo v City at Kamo Recreation Ground