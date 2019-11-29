

Congratulations to the winners and runner-ups of the junior (1-5 year) open pairs.

In the men's division, the winners were Ron Burgin (Kensington) and Scott Morrison (One Tree Pt) who defeated Dave Smith and Mike Lee (Onerahi) in an exciting match where the last bowl of the last end won the match 16-15 for the Burgin/Morrison combination.

The semifinal was between Smith/Lee and Paul Price (Whangārei) combining with Keith Stewart of Mangawhai, Smith coming out the winner by 19-12.

In the women's section, Skye Renes and Maxine Nicklin (Onerahi) defeated Janene Thurgood and Karina Cooper (Kamo) in a tight match where the Kamo combination were in the lead until the 11th end.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for them, they were unable to score on the next seven ends to lose the match 16-12. In the semifinal, Renes and Nicklin defeated Lyn Springett and Suzanne Dean (One Tree Point) 14-8.

This Sunday will see the Northland 1-5 rep teams travel to Kerikeri to play Far North.

The Northland Premier Men will play the Northland Premier women in a 'winner take all' contest at Kamo greens.

Unfortunately, Far North Premier teams have withdrawn from this competition. We are still seeking markers to help on Sunday at Kamo. Please contact Gwen if you can help.

You will be required to help in the second round only and your support would be appreciated. Reporting time will be 10.30am.

Entries close today for the women's open triples and the men's open singles to be played on December 7-8. If you are having a problem entering on the website please email the events manager on gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz.

Coming club events:

Tomorrow: Leigh men's triples

Sunday: Whangārei MX classic pairs

Tuesday" Kamo AC triples

Wednesday: Arapohue men's pairs, Maungatapere AC triples

Wednesday/Thursday: Mangawhai women's classic fours

Thursday: Kensington men's triples;

Friday: Whangārei AC triples (5.30pm), One Tree Point AC triples,

Saturday (Dec 7): Mamaranui MX Triples