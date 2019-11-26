

The Waipū women's golf team proved to be too strong for the third year in a row at the annual Golf Northland Champion of Champions event held at the Waitangi Golf Course on Saturday.

Kylie Jacoby claimed victory in the silver division, with a 36-hole gross total of 153, while her Waipū team mates Julie Gordon and Lynne Causer took out the bronze 36 holes gross and runner up respectively to ensure Waipū were the overall winners of the Iris Farrell Rosebowl.

Whangaroa's team of Samantha Dangen, Trudy Nikora and Carol Boyed came in second, with Sherwood Park's team of Shardae Bulkeley, Fiona Pratt and Cathy Loyd finishing third.

Jenny Peters (Northland) took out the silver 36-hole nett from Alayna Cox (Wellsford), while Jenny Attwood (Hikurangi) won the bronze division nett with Trish Scott (Waitangi) runner-up.

In the senior division, Kyra Rapana (Whangaroa) won the 18-hole gross from Roz Fitzpatrick (Northland), with Phyllis Crawley winning the best nett from Kathryn Mensch (Ngunguru).

Golf Northland representative Colleen Atchison thanked Waitangi for hosting the championships, congratulated the winners and also announced the Northland women's golf team to play in the Interprovincial tournament in Napier next week.

The team is:

Shardae Bulkeley (Sherwood Park), Kylie Jacoby (Waipū), Sjanna Bishop (Wellsford), Jenny Peters (Northland), Alayna Cox (Wellsford) Danielle Lowe (Tapora) - manager: Colleen Atchison.