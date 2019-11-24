Almost 2000 runners and walkers made it to the finish line on Saturday at the annual ASB Kerikeri half-marathon.

A sold out 5km event complimented the 968 people entered in the half-marathon run.

Northland's Caris Teo ran exceedingly well to finish the second fastest woman in the half-marathon with a time just over one hour and 24 minutes.

For the men, Ben Evans was the best of the locals with a time just under one hour and 13 minutes. Tama Christensen was crowned the overall winner with a time of one hour, 10 minutes and one second.

Advertisement

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.

Kieran Lynn (left), Sharon Carroll from Parafed and Jaden Kauwhata take off at the start of the half-marathon. Photo / Tania Whyte

Nathan Ryken works up a sweat in his onesie and crocs. Photo / Tania Whyte

Karen Donaldson-Barron crosses the finish line as the fastest women in the half marathon. Photo / Tania Whyte

Alex Gates, 10, runs ahead of her father Cameron to finish the 5km walk. Photo / Tania Whyte

Half marathon winner Tama Christensen takes a well-deserved drink after finishing the race in one hour, 10 minutes and one second. Photo / Tania Whyte

Women's half marathon winner Karen Donaldson-Barron is chuffed with her time of one hour, 22 minutes and 34 seconds. Photo / Tania Whyte

Isaiah King proudly shows off the New Zealand flag during his run. Photo / Tania Whyte

Colter Hughes, 5, and his father Nick celebrate reaching the end.