Participation and fun were the themes of the day yesterday at the Northland Secondary School Sports Association Year 9 and 10 beach volleyball competition.

Students from 16 schools gathered at Tikipunga High School for the day to encourage participation and learning, rather than competition.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action.

Zoe Dickey from Kamo High School gets low to retrieve the ball and continue the rally. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kane Howells from Dargaville High School keeps his eyes fixed on the ball as he attempts to clear the net. Photo / Michael Cunningham