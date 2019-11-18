

Huanui College's young futsal players proved too good at Whangārei's ASB Stadium as two of the school's teams took out the top two spots at yesterday's mixed Year 9-10 futsal competition.

Eight teams took to the courts yesterday including three from Huanui College, two from Kaitaia College, and one each from Rodney College, Taipa Area School and Whangaroa College.

Huanui Silver were the best on the day, beating Huanui Blue 6-0 in the final. Rodney College claimed the bronze with a win over Taipa Area School in the third and fourth playoff.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the action.

Mako Stewart from Whangaroa College tears forward in attack. Photo / John Stone

Huanui College goalie Matariki Aplin easily palms the ball away from the goalmouth. Photo / John Stone

Whangaroa College's Terina Rudolph (left) blocks a pass from her Huanui College opposition. Photo / John Stone