

This weekend sees the junior (1-5 year) bowlers playing their centre open pairs. Play starts at 8.45am and latest reporting time is 8.30am.

Teams entered are:

Men at Waipū: H Tabb, S Wilson, L Michelle, R Burgin, N McCarten, D Smith, J Hooson, P Joyce, P Price, K Lineham.

Women at One Tree Point: J Thurgood, E Hamber, J Burgin, L Springett, S Belin, S Renes, B Hopper, M Harrington.

Post-section for those that qualify will be played at Waipū on Sunday. Good bowling everyone.

Entries have closed for the Bowls3Five tournament which will be played in two divisions, open and 1-5 year. The draw and conditions of play have been forwarded to all clubs concerned. Play starts on Wednesday, November 27, the draw to be completed at 6pm and play starts at 6.30pm.

The next competition for the Northland representative teams will be played on Sunday, December 1. Men and women open will play at the Kamo greens and the 1-5 Year representatives will travel to Kerikeri to compete against Far North centre.

At stake will be the Plymouth Publications tray for competition between Northland and Far North centres.

The centre open triples for women and the centre open singles for men will be played on the weekend of December 7-8 and entries are now being accepted for these events.

Please enter by the centre website, email to the centre events manager or entry form which is in the back of the centre handbook.

The North Island Chartered Clubs tournament for women will be played next week and two teams have entered from Northland, Pat Warth (skip) representing Northland club and Leanne Stewart (skip) representing Kamo club.

Sixty-four teams have entered, greens being used are at Hinuera, Putaruru, Arapuni and Tokoroa. We wish both teams every success.

Club tournaments next week:

Saturday/Sunday: Onerahi bonus triples, Junior open pairs

Tuesday: Dargaville MX triples (singles entry), Hikurangi AC triples

Wednesday: Kensington AC pairs (two tournaments)

Thursday: Waipū AC triples, Mt Manaia women's triples

Friday: Kamo Mx sixes.