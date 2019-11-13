

England's top cricketers bossed the first innings of their two-day warm-up match against a New Zealand Xl at Whangārei's Cobham Oval on Tuesday and yesterday.

Early rain on Tuesday delayed the game on the first day for about four hours before the visitors were able to start their innings with the bat. With both Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley scoring centuries, England marched to 376 for 2 before declaring, New Zealand's Theo van Woerkom and Henry Shipley picking up a wicket apiece.

At 5.30pm yesterday, New Zealand had amassed 236 for 4 after 67 overs, Finn Allen scoring a ton and opener Jakob Bhula making 61. England World Cup hero Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, as Stuart Broad and Sam Curran picked up one each.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the international action.

Father and son Prashant (left) and Arjo Mistry have a family day at the cricket. Photo / John Stone

England bowler Sam Curran (left) sends a delivery down the wicket at pace. Photo / John Stone

Terry Ward, left, and Rod Humphries find some shade to watch England's best in Whangārei. Photo / John Stone

England legspinner Matt Parkinson (right) looks for some turn as NZ's Jakob Bhula backs up. Photo / John Stone