Senior interclub tennis results round one (Oct 21)
Mairtown Megatrons beat Springfield Snipers 4-2:
Doubles:
S.King/D.Collinson beat K.Apaapa/G.Miller 6-2, 6-1
J.Stenberg/G.Johnston beat S.Yeates/C.Miller 6-0, 6-0
Singles:
P.Molloy beat G.Miller 9-6
S.King beat K.Apaapa 9-8
S.Yeates beat G.Johnston 9-8
C.Miller beat C.Dowsett 9-1
Kamo Cobras beat Maunu Stallions 5-1:
Doubles:
T.Mitchell/T.Morgan beat K.Roberts/R.Dilrussel 6-3, 6-3
S.Fielden/P.Sykes beat R.Webb/W.Trubshaw 6-1, 6-0
Singles:
T.Mitchell beat K.Roberts 9-0
R.Dilrussel beat T.Morgan 9-5
S.Fielden beat R.Webb 9-1
S.Johnson beat W.Trubshaw 9-7
Mairtown Judge Jokers beat Mairtown No Guts No Glory 6-0:
Doubles:
K.Cocking/M.Walters beat R.Smith/P.Mathison 6-1, 6-1
I.Dunn/G.Benney beat Jordan/C.Mcafferty 6-1, 6-1
Singles:
K.Cocking beat R.Smith 9-3
D.Coutts beat P.Mathison 9-2
I.Dunn beat Jordan 9-2
G.Benney beat C.Mcafferty 9-7
Ngunguru Nuggets beat Ngunguru Coasties 5-1:
Doubles:
D.Hammond/D.Skelton beat K.Friend/S.Peters 6-1, 6-0
H.Craven/S.Clowes beat J.Woods/J.Wright 6-4, 6-4
Singles:
D.Hammond beat K.Friend 9-1
D.Skelton beat S.Peters 9-7
M.Sargent beat E.Lang 9-7
Waipū Raiders beat Whangārei Boys' High School 5-1:
Doubles:
P.Woods/W.Jambor beat A.Dubost/M.Oldridge 6-3, 6-0
G.Mckay/J.Donldson beat JT Thomas/M.He 6-1, 6-4
Singles:
P.Woods beat A.Dubost 9-5
W.Jambor beat M.Oldridge 9-0
G.Mckay beat M.He 9-0
JT Thomas beat J.Donaldson 9-2
Maunu Bulls beat Kamo Kings on countback, three-all (52-49):
Doubles:
G.Cowie/D.Wojcik beat H.Blank/H.Waller 6-4, 7-6, 10-2
R.Turner/B.Turner beat P.Bowers/J.Tanner 1-6, 6-4, 11-9
Singles: H.Blank beat G.Cowie 9-4
H.Waller beat D.Wojcik 9-5
P.Bowers beat J.Blank 9-5
J.Tanner beat B.Turner 9-7
Senior interclub tennis results round two (Oct 28):
Mairtown Megatrons beat Waipū Raiders 6-0:
Doubles:
J.Stenberg/D.Collinson beat P.Woods/P.Ramsey 6-3, 6-3
G.Johnstone/P.Molloy beat W.Jambor/N.Baudinet 6-1, 6-4
Singles:
J.Stenberg beat P.Woods 9-2
D.Collinson beat W.Jambor 0-4
P.Molloy beat N.Baudinet 9-5
G.Johnstone beat P.Ramsey 9-4
Mairtown Judge Jokers beat Kamo Kings 6-0:
Doubles:
K.Cocking/M.Tane beat H.Blank/H.Weller 6-0, 6-1
M.Walters/I.Dunn beat J.Blank/R.Turner 6-0, 6-1
Singles:
K.Cocking beat H.Blank 9-0
M.Tane beat H.Weller 9-3
M.Walters beat J.Blank 9-1
I.Dunn beat R.Turner by default 9-0
Maunu Stallions drew with Ngunguru Coasties on countback:
Doubles:
K.Roberts/R.Dilrussel beat K.Friend/S.Peters 6-3, 6-3
J.Wood/J.Wright beat J.Trubshaw/W.Trubshaw 6-1, 7-6
Singles:
K.Roberts beat K.Friend 9-3
R.Dilrussel beat S.Peters 9-4
J.Wood beat J.Trubshaw 9-5
J.Wright beat W.Trubshaw 9-2
Springfield Snipers beat Whangārei Boys' High School 6-0:
Doubles:
G.Miller/C.Miller beat A.Dubost/Rory 6-0, 7-6
S.Yeates/K.Apaapa beat M.Oakridge/M.He 6-2, 6-0
Singles:
G.Miller beat A.Dubost 9-4
K.Apaapa beat Rory 9-6
S.Yeates beat M.Oakridge 9-0
C.Miller beat M.He 9-8
Maunu Bulls beat Mairtown No Guts No Glory 6-0:
Doubles:
N.Lewin/D.Wojcik beat P.Mathison/J.Haretuku 6-0, 6-1
P.Bowers/J.Tanner beat R.Smith/D.Jones 6-0, 6-1
Singles:
N.Lewin beat P.Mathison 9-4
D.Wojcik beat J.Haretuku 9-0
P.Bowers beat R.Smith 9-6
J.Tanner beat D.Jones 9-1
Kamo Bowling Club:
Bunnings Domestic 2x4x2 Pairs (Oct 17)
1st: Peter Plaistowe, Des Stuck - 3 wins, 19 ends, 39 points
2nd: Dawn Owens, Gordon Campbell - 2.5 wins, 18 ends, 43 points
3rd: Steve McAdams, Ken Massey - 2 wins, 19 ends, 31 points
David's Pharmacy Domestic Drawn Triples (Oct 24)
1st: Peter Plaistowe, Betty Hodge, Errol Conaghan - 2.5 wins, 17 ends, 31 points
2nd: Ron Kilduff, Graham Egerton, Ken McMillan - 2 wins, 19 ends, 36 points
Adams Trimmer Insurance Open Triples (Oct 29)
1st: Percy Blundell, Dawn Owens, Paula du Plooy - 4 wins, 24 ends, 54 points
2nd: Joe Thorburn, Graham Gallant, John Hooson - 4 wins, 24 ends, 53 points
3rd: Charlie Jellick, Malcolm Wyatt, Dave Mora - 3.5 wins, 25 ends, 54 points
Kamo Hammer Hardware Domestic Triples (Oct 31)
1st: Jim Taylor, Warren Taylor, Gordon Campbell - 3 wins, 21 ends, 38 points
2nd: Ray MacGee, Phil Morgan, Kevin Judson - 2.5 wins, 14 ends, 37 points
McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club
Super Liquor Onerahi, Closing Night and Prize Giving (October 15)
1st: George Walker (Onerahi), Helen Rozell, Norma Boland (Mcleod Bay) - 3 wins, 14/27
2nd: Geoff MacDonald and Ineke Buik (McLeod Bay) - 3 wins, 12/28
3rd: Ernie Wuthrich and Carol Hall (McLeod Bay) 2 wins, 1 loss, 11/23
4th: Rick Millar, Gayle Devereux (Taurikura), Gavin Boland (McLeod Bay) - 2 wins, 1 loss, 9/22
5th: Dennis Bailey (McLeod Bay), Kerry Hogg (Onerahi) - 2 wins, 1 loss, 9/17
TEC. Lorna Wuthrich (McLeod Bay), Marian Hodgson (Onerahi), Vicki Bailey (McLeod Bay)
2019 Awards:
Top Aggregate:
Ladies: Carol Hall
Men: Jon Franklin
Top Attendance:
Ladies: Carol Hall (99%)
Men: Jon Franklin (100%)
Most Improved Player:
Ladies: Carol Hall
Men: Dennis Bailey
Maungatapere Bowling Club:
A/C Triples sponsored by Gas Maungatapere Dairy (Oct 9)
1st: Jim Taylor, Bruce Gover, Anna Kiihfuss - 4 wins, 27 ends
2nd: Kevin West, John Nissen, Lorraine West 4 wins, 23 Ends
3rd: Bryce Wyatt, Eric Smitton, Margaret Smitton - 3.5 wins
4th: Bob McKinney, Steve McAdam, Bruce Clarkson - 3 wins, 23 ends on c /b
Domestic Drawn Tournament sponsored by Jim Taylor (Oct 12)
1st: Steve McAdam and Veronica Fleming - 4 wins
2nd: Bruce Gover, Tom Hucker, Laurence Burns - 3 wins, 25 ends
3rd: Geoff Powell, Jean Roxburgh, Barbara Gellert - 3 wins, 23 ends on c/b
Ngunguru Bowls Club:
Event sponsored by The Falls Estate Lifestyle Village (Oct 22)
1st: Peter Mitchell, Steve Mitchell, Willie Wyatt - 4 wins, 26 ends, 65 points
2nd: John Dunn, Ron Bowmar, Roger Kerr-Davis - 4 wins, 22 ends, 48 points
3rd: Win Hardy, Ken Barrett, John Wilde - 3 wins, 21 ends, 46 points
Dargaville Bowling Club:
Club Champion Pairs (Oct 29-30)
Five duos started on day one. After three rounds, the field had been reduced to three to return on day two.
Round four:
Barbara Bell and Sally Hobson beat Lyn Curac and Janice Allen
Totty Rakich and Karren Biddles have the bye
Round five:
Totty and Karren beat Barbara and Sally
Round six (final):
Totty and Karren with a repeat of round five take the game and another club title.
Sanford Open Mixed Triples sponsored by the Sanford family (Nov 7)
A dozen threesomes took part in the conclusive running of this event which has been in existence for almost 50 years.
1st: Bushy Clarke, Karren Biddles and Kevin West - 4 wins, 30 ends, 55 points
2nd: Max Jones, Ray and Barbara Bell - 4 wins, 30 ends, 54 shots
3rd: Tom Cumber, Lyn Nash and Gay Clement - 3 wins, 27 ends, 53 points
Golf
Results from Sherwood Park Golf Course's annual veteran two-day tournament (Oct 17-18):
Men:
Gross/Trophy winner: Ramon Huang, 155 points
Gross runner-up: Leith Whatmough, 159
Net winner: Jim Mayes, 136
Net runner-up: John Forster, 138
Stableford winner: Hugh Tennent, 77
Stableford runner-up: Murray Fielding, 76
Third: Logan Watts, 76
Vance Alison c/b, 76
Malcolm Burrell, 75
Wayne Parkinson, 75
Thomas Choi, 74
Terry Powell c/b, 74
Peter Marshall, 73
Dave Barrell, 72
John Housten, 71
Jos Groot c/b, 71
Jun Yu Han c/b, 71
Rod Carter, 70
Women:
Gross/Trophy winner: Robyn Mulholland, 174
Gross runner-up: Glenis Webb 181
Net winner: Mary Couper, 143
Nett runner-up: Guimei Wang, 148
Stableford winner: Beryl MacLeod, 68
Stableford runner-up: Alison Brown, 68
Third: Sherrill Jeeves, 67
Naylor Siaki c/b, 67
Kaye Cavey, 64
Cushla Stenberg c/b, 64
Terene Campbell c/b, 64
Mirian Corbett, 63
Hanna Carrington c/b, 63
Twos: Vicky Chen, Alice Wei, Cushla Stenberg, Mary Couper, Cathy Lloydd, Vance Alison, Gary Webb, Jos Groot, Colin Harrison, John Fischer, John Forster, Tim Reehal, Thomas Choi
Accuracy drive Thursday: Ronnie West
Accuracy drive Friday: Peter Greer
Closest to pins: Jenny Parkinson (three), Cushla Stenber (six), Ben Sha (14), Bob Clement (17)
Sherwood Park Vets stableford competition results (Oct 31)
Men: Murray Jack - 40 points, Patrick Buckley - 38, Errol Gray - 37, Dallas Campbell c/b - 37
Women: Joan Robinson 39 pts, Sally Lornie 37 pts, Caryl Scott c/b 37 pts, Cathy Lloydd 34 pts
Nearest to Pins: Patrick Buckley, Murray Jack
Twos: Robyn Mulholland, Murray Jack
Northland Golf Course nine-hole division results (Oct 2)
Fixture - Gross F9 with 26 players
1st division: Pam Clemmett, 48
2nd division: Judy Ward, 55
3rd division: Myra Mitchell, 61
Men's division: John Campbell, 50
Twos: Judy Ward
Northland Golf Course nine-hole division results (Oct 9)
Fixture - Stableford LGU with 34 players
1st division: Pam Clemmett, 22
2nd division: Fay Colthurst, 19
3rd division Fran Campbell, 18
Men's division: Paul Reyburn, 22