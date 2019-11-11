

Senior interclub tennis results round one (Oct 21)



Mairtown Megatrons beat Springfield Snipers 4-2:

Doubles:

S.King/D.Collinson beat K.Apaapa/G.Miller 6-2, 6-1

J.Stenberg/G.Johnston beat S.Yeates/C.Miller 6-0, 6-0

Singles:

P.Molloy beat G.Miller 9-6

S.King beat K.Apaapa 9-8

S.Yeates beat G.Johnston 9-8

C.Miller beat C.Dowsett 9-1

Kamo Cobras beat Maunu Stallions 5-1:

Doubles:

T.Mitchell/T.Morgan beat K.Roberts/R.Dilrussel 6-3, 6-3

S.Fielden/P.Sykes beat R.Webb/W.Trubshaw 6-1, 6-0

Singles:

T.Mitchell beat K.Roberts 9-0

R.Dilrussel beat T.Morgan 9-5

S.Fielden beat R.Webb 9-1

S.Johnson beat W.Trubshaw 9-7



Mairtown Judge Jokers beat Mairtown No Guts No Glory 6-0:

Doubles:

K.Cocking/M.Walters beat R.Smith/P.Mathison 6-1, 6-1

I.Dunn/G.Benney beat Jordan/C.Mcafferty 6-1, 6-1

Singles:

K.Cocking beat R.Smith 9-3

D.Coutts beat P.Mathison 9-2

I.Dunn beat Jordan 9-2

G.Benney beat C.Mcafferty 9-7



Ngunguru Nuggets beat Ngunguru Coasties 5-1:

Doubles:

D.Hammond/D.Skelton beat K.Friend/S.Peters 6-1, 6-0

H.Craven/S.Clowes beat J.Woods/J.Wright 6-4, 6-4

Singles:

D.Hammond beat K.Friend 9-1

D.Skelton beat S.Peters 9-7

M.Sargent beat E.Lang 9-7



Waipū Raiders beat Whangārei Boys' High School 5-1:

Doubles:

P.Woods/W.Jambor beat A.Dubost/M.Oldridge 6-3, 6-0

G.Mckay/J.Donldson beat JT Thomas/M.He 6-1, 6-4

Singles:

P.Woods beat A.Dubost 9-5

W.Jambor beat M.Oldridge 9-0

G.Mckay beat M.He 9-0

JT Thomas beat J.Donaldson 9-2



Maunu Bulls beat Kamo Kings on countback, three-all (52-49):

Doubles:

G.Cowie/D.Wojcik beat H.Blank/H.Waller 6-4, 7-6, 10-2

R.Turner/B.Turner beat P.Bowers/J.Tanner 1-6, 6-4, 11-9

Singles: H.Blank beat G.Cowie 9-4

H.Waller beat D.Wojcik 9-5

P.Bowers beat J.Blank 9-5

J.Tanner beat B.Turner 9-7



Senior interclub tennis results round two (Oct 28):

Mairtown Megatrons beat Waipū Raiders 6-0:

Doubles:

J.Stenberg/D.Collinson beat P.Woods/P.Ramsey 6-3, 6-3

G.Johnstone/P.Molloy beat W.Jambor/N.Baudinet 6-1, 6-4

Singles:

J.Stenberg beat P.Woods 9-2

D.Collinson beat W.Jambor 0-4

P.Molloy beat N.Baudinet 9-5

G.Johnstone beat P.Ramsey 9-4



Mairtown Judge Jokers beat Kamo Kings 6-0:

Doubles:

K.Cocking/M.Tane beat H.Blank/H.Weller 6-0, 6-1

M.Walters/I.Dunn beat J.Blank/R.Turner 6-0, 6-1

Singles:

K.Cocking beat H.Blank 9-0

M.Tane beat H.Weller 9-3

M.Walters beat J.Blank 9-1

I.Dunn beat R.Turner by default 9-0



Maunu Stallions drew with Ngunguru Coasties on countback:

Doubles:

K.Roberts/R.Dilrussel beat K.Friend/S.Peters 6-3, 6-3

J.Wood/J.Wright beat J.Trubshaw/W.Trubshaw 6-1, 7-6

Singles:

K.Roberts beat K.Friend 9-3

R.Dilrussel beat S.Peters 9-4

J.Wood beat J.Trubshaw 9-5

J.Wright beat W.Trubshaw 9-2



Springfield Snipers beat Whangārei Boys' High School 6-0:

Doubles:

G.Miller/C.Miller beat A.Dubost/Rory 6-0, 7-6

S.Yeates/K.Apaapa beat M.Oakridge/M.He 6-2, 6-0

Singles:

G.Miller beat A.Dubost 9-4

K.Apaapa beat Rory 9-6

S.Yeates beat M.Oakridge 9-0

C.Miller beat M.He 9-8



Maunu Bulls beat Mairtown No Guts No Glory 6-0:

Doubles:

N.Lewin/D.Wojcik beat P.Mathison/J.Haretuku 6-0, 6-1

P.Bowers/J.Tanner beat R.Smith/D.Jones 6-0, 6-1

Singles:

N.Lewin beat P.Mathison 9-4

D.Wojcik beat J.Haretuku 9-0

P.Bowers beat R.Smith 9-6

J.Tanner beat D.Jones 9-1



Kamo Bowling Club:



Bunnings Domestic 2x4x2 Pairs (Oct 17)

1st: Peter Plaistowe, Des Stuck - 3 wins, 19 ends, 39 points

2nd: Dawn Owens, Gordon Campbell - 2.5 wins, 18 ends, 43 points

3rd: Steve McAdams, Ken Massey - 2 wins, 19 ends, 31 points



David's Pharmacy Domestic Drawn Triples (Oct 24)

1st: Peter Plaistowe, Betty Hodge, Errol Conaghan - 2.5 wins, 17 ends, 31 points

2nd: Ron Kilduff, Graham Egerton, Ken McMillan - 2 wins, 19 ends, 36 points



Adams Trimmer Insurance Open Triples (Oct 29)

1st: Percy Blundell, Dawn Owens, Paula du Plooy - 4 wins, 24 ends, 54 points

2nd: Joe Thorburn, Graham Gallant, John Hooson - 4 wins, 24 ends, 53 points

3rd: Charlie Jellick, Malcolm Wyatt, Dave Mora - 3.5 wins, 25 ends, 54 points

Kamo Hammer Hardware Domestic Triples (Oct 31)

1st: Jim Taylor, Warren Taylor, Gordon Campbell - 3 wins, 21 ends, 38 points

2nd: Ray MacGee, Phil Morgan, Kevin Judson - 2.5 wins, 14 ends, 37 points



McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club

Super Liquor Onerahi, Closing Night and Prize Giving (October 15)

1st: George Walker (Onerahi), Helen Rozell, Norma Boland (Mcleod Bay) - 3 wins, 14/27

2nd: Geoff MacDonald and Ineke Buik (McLeod Bay) - 3 wins, 12/28

3rd: Ernie Wuthrich and Carol Hall (McLeod Bay) 2 wins, 1 loss, 11/23

4th: Rick Millar, Gayle Devereux (Taurikura), Gavin Boland (McLeod Bay) - 2 wins, 1 loss, 9/22

5th: Dennis Bailey (McLeod Bay), Kerry Hogg (Onerahi) - 2 wins, 1 loss, 9/17

TEC. Lorna Wuthrich (McLeod Bay), Marian Hodgson (Onerahi), Vicki Bailey (McLeod Bay)



2019 Awards:

Top Aggregate:

Ladies: Carol Hall

Men: Jon Franklin

Top Attendance:

Ladies: Carol Hall (99%)

Men: Jon Franklin (100%)

Most Improved Player:

Ladies: Carol Hall

Men: Dennis Bailey

Maungatapere Bowling Club:

A/C Triples sponsored by Gas Maungatapere Dairy (Oct 9)

1st: Jim Taylor, Bruce Gover, Anna Kiihfuss - 4 wins, 27 ends

2nd: Kevin West, John Nissen, Lorraine West 4 wins, 23 Ends

3rd: Bryce Wyatt, Eric Smitton, Margaret Smitton - 3.5 wins

4th: Bob McKinney, Steve McAdam, Bruce Clarkson - 3 wins, 23 ends on c /b



Domestic Drawn Tournament sponsored by Jim Taylor (Oct 12)

1st: Steve McAdam and Veronica Fleming - 4 wins

2nd: Bruce Gover, Tom Hucker, Laurence Burns - 3 wins, 25 ends

3rd: Geoff Powell, Jean Roxburgh, Barbara Gellert - 3 wins, 23 ends on c/b



Ngunguru Bowls Club:



Event sponsored by The Falls Estate Lifestyle Village (Oct 22)

1st: Peter Mitchell, Steve Mitchell, Willie Wyatt - 4 wins, 26 ends, 65 points

2nd: John Dunn, Ron Bowmar, Roger Kerr-Davis - 4 wins, 22 ends, 48 points

3rd: Win Hardy, Ken Barrett, John Wilde - 3 wins, 21 ends, 46 points

Dargaville Bowling Club:

Club Champion Pairs (Oct 29-30)

Five duos started on day one. After three rounds, the field had been reduced to three to return on day two.

Round four:

Barbara Bell and Sally Hobson beat Lyn Curac and Janice Allen

Totty Rakich and Karren Biddles have the bye

Round five:

Totty and Karren beat Barbara and Sally

Round six (final):

Totty and Karren with a repeat of round five take the game and another club title.



Sanford Open Mixed Triples sponsored by the Sanford family (Nov 7)

A dozen threesomes took part in the conclusive running of this event which has been in existence for almost 50 years.

1st: Bushy Clarke, Karren Biddles and Kevin West - 4 wins, 30 ends, 55 points

2nd: Max Jones, Ray and Barbara Bell - 4 wins, 30 ends, 54 shots

3rd: Tom Cumber, Lyn Nash and Gay Clement - 3 wins, 27 ends, 53 points



Golf



Results from Sherwood Park Golf Course's annual veteran two-day tournament (Oct 17-18):



Men:

Gross/Trophy winner: Ramon Huang, 155 points

Gross runner-up: Leith Whatmough, 159

Net winner: Jim Mayes, 136

Net runner-up: John Forster, 138

Stableford winner: Hugh Tennent, 77

Stableford runner-up: Murray Fielding, 76

Third: Logan Watts, 76

Vance Alison c/b, 76

Malcolm Burrell, 75

Wayne Parkinson, 75

Thomas Choi, 74

Terry Powell c/b, 74

Peter Marshall, 73

Dave Barrell, 72

John Housten, 71

Jos Groot c/b, 71

Jun Yu Han c/b, 71

Rod Carter, 70

Women:

Gross/Trophy winner: Robyn Mulholland, 174

Gross runner-up: Glenis Webb 181

Net winner: Mary Couper, 143

Nett runner-up: Guimei Wang, 148

Stableford winner: Beryl MacLeod, 68

Stableford runner-up: Alison Brown, 68

Third: Sherrill Jeeves, 67

Naylor Siaki c/b, 67

Kaye Cavey, 64

Cushla Stenberg c/b, 64

Terene Campbell c/b, 64

Mirian Corbett, 63

Hanna Carrington c/b, 63

Twos: Vicky Chen, Alice Wei, Cushla Stenberg, Mary Couper, Cathy Lloydd, Vance Alison, Gary Webb, Jos Groot, Colin Harrison, John Fischer, John Forster, Tim Reehal, Thomas Choi

Accuracy drive Thursday: Ronnie West

Accuracy drive Friday: Peter Greer

Closest to pins: Jenny Parkinson (three), Cushla Stenber (six), Ben Sha (14), Bob Clement (17)

Sherwood Park Vets stableford competition results (Oct 31)

Men: Murray Jack - 40 points, Patrick Buckley - 38, Errol Gray - 37, Dallas Campbell c/b - 37

Women: Joan Robinson 39 pts, Sally Lornie 37 pts, Caryl Scott c/b 37 pts, Cathy Lloydd 34 pts

Nearest to Pins: Patrick Buckley, Murray Jack

Twos: Robyn Mulholland, Murray Jack



Northland Golf Course nine-hole division results (Oct 2)

Fixture - Gross F9 with 26 players

1st division: Pam Clemmett, 48

2nd division: Judy Ward, 55

3rd division: Myra Mitchell, 61

Men's division: John Campbell, 50

Twos: Judy Ward



Northland Golf Course nine-hole division results (Oct 9)

Fixture - Stableford LGU with 34 players

1st division: Pam Clemmett, 22

2nd division: Fay Colthurst, 19

3rd division Fran Campbell, 18

Men's division: Paul Reyburn, 22