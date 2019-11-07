

Last weekend saw the centre complete the open triples for men and the open singles for women at the Onerahi greens. The weather was kind all weekend and made for some very exciting matches throughout the day.

Men's triples

Only six teams qualified for post-section in the men's triples out of a field of 24 teams, so play in the early rounds was cut throat and the three wins to qualify were very hard to get.



Post-section results:

Round 1: John Dunn beat Les Scott 19-4 and Gordon Bond beat Paul Wightman 15-2. Byes: Trevor Reader; Dennis Brewster

Round 2: Brewster beat Reader 16-13, Dunn beat Bond 10-9.

Round 3 (final): Dennis Brewster, Larry Vallance, David Hood (Whangārei) beat John Dunn, Ron Bowmar, Roger Kerr-Davis (Onerahi) 22-19.

Brewster's team were 11-0 down after three ends but eight shots scored on the next three ends got them back in touch and a three on the 11th end tied the scores at 13-all.

A four on the 14th and three on the 21st end meant that Dunn had to score three on the last end to force a deciding end. It wasn't to be however, and Brewster scored one to win the match by three. This was a fourth centre title for Brewster, and second for both Vallance and Hood.

Women's singles

The women's singles were played at the same time and from a field of 24 entries, 10 players qualified for post-section.

Post-section results:

Round 1: Maree Attwood beat Skye Renes 21-15 and Ann Muir beat Janice Little 21-15. Byes: L.Stewart, D,Owens, K.Cooper, J.Erceg, S.Wightman, P.Murray

Round 2: Owens beat Stewart 18-14, Erceg beat Cooper 21-13, Wightman beat Murray 21-8, Attwood beat Muir 21-14.

Round 3: Erceg beat Owens 21-9, Wightman beat Attwood 21-8.

Final: Sue Wightman (Mangawhai) beat Joan Erceg (Kensington) 21-15.

The final saw the experienced Wightman lead 9-2 after eight ends but by the 20th end Erceg had fought her way back into the match at 18-15 in the race to 21 shots.

A two on the 21st and single on the 22nd saw Wightman run out the winner. This was Wightman's a 16th centre title.

It was pleasing to see three junior (1-5 year bowlers) qualify for the open singles. We have some excellent players coming through for the future at this level of bowler. Keep up the good work.

Reminder: The next centre event is the 1-5 year junior pairs for men and women. So far the entries are on the light side. Clubs, please talk to your junior players and get them involved in this competition. Entries will close today.

Bowls3Five Inter Club Open section and 1-5 year section entries are now also due. Last year we had six teams involved and the winner of our event reached the regional final.

To date, entries are few and far between. This is very disappointing considering the winning combination have the chance to win a New Zealand title. This competition starts on Wednesday November 28, and entries close on Wednesday, November 21.

Coming club events

Saturday

: Kensington women's triples

Saturday/Sunday

: Mangawhai men's fours

Monday

: Mt Manaia women's sixes

Tuesday

: Arapohue MX triples, Maungakaramea AC triples

Wednesday

: Whangārei AC triples

Thursday

: Dargaville Mx triples singles entry, Waipū AC triples;

Friday

: Kamo AC triples, Whangārei AC triples (5.30pm)

Next weekend

: centre junior pairs.