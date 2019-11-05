

Northland's young rugby league players braved the heat on Tuesday to take part in a Year 7-8 mixed rugby league nines competition at the Otaika Sports Park.

Teams from eight schools converged on a hot Northland day for a competition which aimed to promote fun and increase the numbers in youth rugby league.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.

Results:

Swords pool:

1st: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe

2nd: Bream Bay College Black

3rd: Wellsford Primary School

4th: Taipa Area School

Vipers Pool:

1st: Kotahitanga

2nd: Bream Bay College Yellow

3rd: Okaihau College

4th: Te Horo School

Okaihau College players Maihi Wilcox (left) and Auron Williams (right) try to stop Bream Bay College's Brody Schuster (centre). Photo / Tania Whyte

Tobias Marsh kicks off with precision for the Kotahitanga team. Photo / Tania Whyte

Taipa's Peter Torrance (with ball) tries to shove off his tackler. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kotahitanga's Izayah Houghton-Peita (right) holds the ball in two hands as teammate Ritchie Peapall supports from behind. Photo / Tania Whyte