Northland's young rugby league players braved the heat on Tuesday to take part in a Year 7-8 mixed rugby league nines competition at the Otaika Sports Park.
Teams from eight schools converged on a hot Northland day for a competition which aimed to promote fun and increase the numbers in youth rugby league.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.
Results:
Advertisement
Swords pool:
1st: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe
2nd: Bream Bay College Black
3rd: Wellsford Primary School
4th: Taipa Area School
Vipers Pool:
1st: Kotahitanga
2nd: Bream Bay College Yellow
3rd: Okaihau College
4th: Te Horo School