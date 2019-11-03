Over 330 horses packed out a stunning Barge Park over the weekend as riders came from far and wide to compete in the Northland horse trials.

The event was the first of two with the second trials being held in March next year. Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along on Saturday to catch the action.

Bea glides over the jump as rider Nicky Mamo looks ahead. Photo / Tania Whyte

Helen McGrath competes in the dressage on Woodbine Just Magic. Photo / Tania Whyte

Dave Sutton leads Henton Her Majesty and Henton Cartier through the park. Photo / Tania Whyte

Sarah Kimber keeps a wary eye on the poles as Chaos Canvas attempts the jump. Photo / Tania Whyte

Renee Menzies, 12, gives pony Abbey some down time in the sun on Saturday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Rosettes awaiting their winners at Barge Park. Photo / Tania Whyte

Anne and Neville Monaghan (right) relax at the horse trials. Photo / Tania Whyte

Amanda Ball on This Dream Came True enjoys her time in the dressage. Photo / Tania Whyte