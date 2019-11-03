Northland shooting icon Richard Westlake was the star of the show on Saturday night, picking up two top awards at the Silver Fern Farms Kaipara District Sports Awards at the Maungaturoto Country Club.

Westlake took home the Supreme Award and the Sportsman of the Year for his incredible efforts in shooting over the past year, which included selection as one of five top shooters to represent New Zealand at the World Skeet Championship in Texas in September and October where the team placed second.

Westlake also proved his class closer to home as he was the Australian National 4 10 Championship winner, the North Island Commonwealth skeet champion and AA high overall North Island skeet champion.

"It's brilliant, [the awards] just mean it's worthwhile the hours of training on the skeet field at home and travelling around New Zealand, so I have to thank my wife for letting me go here, there and everywhere else," Westlake said.

"It's quite a commitment and I'm away from home probably two or three weekends a month."

The Maungaturoto local's passion for the sport was obvious as he would spend at least a month overseas in competition annually. Westlake said his next focus would be on the New Zealand nationals competition in Christchurch in a fortnight where he was hoping to complement his three runner-up finishes with a maiden national title.

Northland squash prodigy Annmarie Holst was the other big winner on the night as she received the Sportswoman of the Year award and Junior Sportsperson of the Year after her efforts at a national and regional level.

Annmarie Holst, who took out the Junior Sportsperson of the Year and the Sportswoman of the Year awards, has had a great year in squash at a regional and national level. Photo / Alan Bee - BeeScene

Holst won all her games in the under-19 division as part of the New Zealand junior team which took on Australia in a transtasman competition. She also placed fourth in the under-19 girls' division at the Oceania Junior Championships which complemented her success for Northland, winning the Northland Junior Girls Championship and playing as the top seeded player for the Northland junior girls' team.

Other notable award recipients included paracyclist Emma Foy who picked up the Achievement Beyond Our Region award for achieving world champion status at the UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships this year alongside sighted partner Hannah van Kampen.

Northland swimming stalwart Ross Gillespie had a doubly successful night, receiving the Fireco Official of the Year and one of six Kaipara District Council Contribution to Club Sport awards together with his wife Carlrine for their contribution to Northland swimming.

Full results:

Silver Fern Farms Supreme Award:

Richard Westlake

Silver Fern Farms Sportsman of the Year Award:

Richard Westlake



Silver Fern Farms Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Annmarie Holst



Junior Sportsperson of the Year:

Annmarie Holst



Achievement Beyond Our Region Award:

Emma Foy (Paracycling)



Fireco Official of the Year:

Ross Gillespie (Swimming)



Tailored Legal Solutions Disabled Sportsperson of the Year:

Ming Ming Edgar (Blind Cricket, Powerlifting)

- Edgar is a member of the NZ Blindcaps who are playing Bangladesh and South Africa later this year. He also placed first in the North Island Bench Press in the open division pressing a personal best of 100 kilograms, and first in the Northland Bench Press opens with a press of 97.5kg.



Pacific Motor Group Master Sportsperson of the Year:

Brian Froggatt (Powerlifting)



Dargaville Veterinary Centre Team of the Year:

Mangawhai Nobilo Pennants Golf Team



Noel Radd Motors Kaipara Junior Team of the Year:

Kaipara Wolves Rugby



Conbrio Leadership Award:

Chris Biddles (Sportsville)



Kauri Coast Community Swimming Pool Coach of the Year:

Mike Peeni (Rugby)



The Barry Markwick Memorial Service to Sport Award:

Alaister Grant

Dot Gorrie

Chris Biddles



Kaipara District Council Contribution to Club Sport:

Ross and Carlrine Gillespie (Swimming)

Peter Cave (Squash)

Carmen Lawrence (Waka Ama)

Richard Anderson (Rugby)

Lynley Clements (Tennis)

Robyn Aloua (Rugby/Netball)



ASB Youth Code Awards:

Alex Rope (Basketball)

Nathan Condon (Cricket)

Drew Crosbie (Football)

Tarrin Rous (Golf)

Billy Richards (Karting)

Sophie Tua Martin (Netball)

Melissa Marlow (Polocrosse)

Jordan Hutchings (Rugby)

Louisa Tubailagi (Rugby)

Carlisa McCarroll (Shooting)

Annmarie Holst (Squash)

Billy Whelan (Surfing)

Grace Kemp (Swimming)

Drew Crosbie (Tag)



ASB Code Awards:

Jahnae Llewell-Huriwaka (Basketball)

Wayne Wrack (Bowls)

Matt Matich (Rugby)

Annmarie Holst (Squash)

Donna Randell (Figure Bodybuilding)

Richard Westlake (Shooting)

Jordan Bennett (Powerlifting)

Bella Drinnan (Netball)



Sport NZ Community Impact Award:

Kauri Coast Recreation Society



Special Acknowledgement:

TGB Takiwira Gym Brothers