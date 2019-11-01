Players from Whangārei Boys' High School and Kamo High School became badminton champions on Thursday at the Northland Secondary School Sport Association Years 9-10 team badminton competition.

More than 50 students from seven schools converged on Whangārei's Northland Badminton Centre for a day of good competition.

In the boys' division, Whangārei Boys' High School were too good for their opponents from Kamo High School. However, the Kamo girls were on the money, beating Otamatea High School in their final.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch all the action.

Advertisement

Otamatea High School's Alana Yardley keeps a solid base as she looks to return the shuttle. Photo / Tania Whyte

Samuel Fan from Kerikeri High School leaps forward to keep the rally going. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kamo High School combination Sasha Allely (left) and Rachel Johnson keep the pressure on. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei Boys' High School's Carter Wu reaches back for the smash. Photo / Tania Whyte

Billie Le Mesurier-Cowbourne from Otamatea High School gets airborne in her attempt to win the point. Photo / Tania Whyte

Bevan McKenzie from Kerikeri High School keeps his eyes firmly on the shuttle while he attempts a return. Photo / Tania Whyte