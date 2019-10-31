Twenty-four teams packed into Whangārei's ASB Stadium on Wednesday for the inaugural Fast Five netball tournament for Northland's Years 7-10 students.

Competition was not the priority on the day as everyone was encouraged to have a go and have fun. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the action.

Wellsford School player Kyra-Nova Te Haara moves up the court at pace. Photo / John Stone

Wellsford School's Jessica McDonald weighs up the options. Photo / John Stone

Tikipunga's Kymani Kake looks for a teammate up the court in their game against Huanui College. Photo / John Stone

Wellsford School's Alex Manuell prepares to shoot right under the hoop. Photo / John Stone

Huanui College's Isla Purvis (left) leans back to shoot over Tikipunga High School's Te Waipuia Hill-Te Hira. Photo / John Stone

Tikipunga High School's Erina Bennett at full stretch in their game against Huanui College. Photo / John Stone