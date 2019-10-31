

The championship season has rolled around again and this weekend finds us playing open triples for men which will be based at Onerahi Club and open singles for women with sections being played at Kamo and Whangārei greens tomorrow. Post section play for both will be at Onerahi on Sunday.

Centre triples entries are: K. Robinson, J. Thorburn, R. Thompson, P. Nicholson, T. Moyle, D. Cameron, C. Van Haaften, D. Brewster, L. Scott, T. Reader, T. Gowie, J. Dunn, T. Apaapa, D. Frame; D. McMurchy, P. Price, A. Bare, C. Barnett, D. Henwood, G. Bond, J. Webb, M. Curran, P. Wightman, S. Nelson.

Women singles at Kamo: C. Downs, D. Klomp, J. Erceg, D. Owens, P. Murray, E. Chrol, D. Strawbridge, J. MacKenzie, S. Rokstad, S. Renes, J. Little, D. Hardy, L. Pedro, C. Budge.

At Whangārei: M. Attwood, L. Stewart, A. Muir, C. Neeley, D. Haslam, E. Hamber, K. Cooper, M. Nicklin, S. Wightman, W. Sarjeant. All players are reminded that they must supply a marker. Play starts at all venues at 8.45am.

Reminder: The next centre event is the centre junior (1-5-year) pairs for men and women to be played on November 16-17 and entries close next Thursday. Please remember to enter by the centre website, email to the events manager or entry form in your hand book.

Junior players are reminded that if they are unable to find a partner in their own club, then they can play in a composite team playing with a member of another club.

Clubs should now be also entering their teams in the Bowls3Five tournament which starts on Wednesday, November 27. Nine players for the open event and three players in each team for the 1-5 year competition. Please remember that this is an inter-club event and all entries should be sanctioned by your club.

Bowls3Five continues to be seen live on Channel 59 on Sky. Play starts at 6pm each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Watch some top bowlers from throughout the country taking part and so far there has been some exciting matches to watch. Three games are played each evening and games are completed by 9.30pm.



Club tournaments for the coming week are:

Tomorrow/Sunday: Centre triples (men) and singles (women), Mamaranui MX triples; Tuesday: Waipū AC triples;

Wednesday: Maungatapere mixed triples

Thursday: Dargaville AC triples;

Friday: One Tree Pt men's triples;

Saturday: Kensington women's triples

Saturday/Sunday: Mangawhai men's fours