A picture-perfect Barge Park in Whangārei played host to one of the most well-attended Northland Showjumping Grand Prix shows on Saturday and Sunday.
About 350 horses along with scores of trucks filled the rolling green fields of Barge Park over the two days. The turnout was an impressive 100 more than last year but about 50 less than the event's record number.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the action on Saturday.
Results:
Jumping Ring One:
1 Cowleys Hire Horse Welcome Stakes - 238 2.2 - IJO
1st: Pacific Ambition, Isabelle Jameson
2nd: Ziggy Stardust GNZ, Brooke Hawthorne
3rd: Buster Brown, David Collett
4th: Acrobat, Monica Oakley
5th: Kairo Ngapara, Sharon Klijn
6th: Encore NZPH, Maya Hegh
Cowleys Hire Pony Welcome Stakes- 238 2.2 - IJO
1st: Spot the Difference, Liv Teixeira
2nd: Limerick's Black Samba. Summer Denize
3rd: Kaycee Mackay, Charli White
4th: Redcliffs Snip Snap, Zarlia Martin
5th: Cracklin Rose, Crystal Hackett
6th: Tiger Tale LS, Shanae Savannah
3 Equifiber - Junior Rider - Pacific Motor Group
1st: Petanque, Natalia Lammers
2nd: Corpaccio Xtreme, Sophie Littlewood
3rd: Di Caprio CSNZ, Isabelle Jameson
4th: Triple star destinys accolade, Lucas Bremner
5th: Romeo NZPH, Natalia Lammers
6th: Puro Qualita, Natalia Lammers
7th: White Knuckle Ride, Grace Stewart
8th: Don Perignon II, Ben Weir
4 Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider - Jill Ulrich
1st: Neo, Nicola Shore
2nd: PreMo, Belinda George
3rd: Coconella, Olivia Glen
4th: Deo Volente DHU, Tracy Dalzell
5th: Indie, Kelly Chapman
5 FMG - Young Rider - Whangarei A+P Society
1st: Peak Wood Quiz GNZ, Sophie Littlewood
2nd: George Jetson, Tyla Hackett
3rd: Ziggy Stardust GNZ, Brooke Hawthorne
4th: Fairview Animation, Elmo Jackson
5th: Kairo Ngapara, Sharon Klijn
6th: Orames Girl VDL, Colleen Crous
6 Fleetcare Horse GP Super Series - 238 2.2
1st: High Jump, Edward Bullock
2nd: Sacramento, Glen Beal
3rd: All Expenses of Renton, Glen Beal
4th: Acrobat, Monica Oakley
5th: Annie's Lane, Kristine Leonard
6th: Westminster Rock, India Causebrook
Ag Construct Horse 1.20 - TAM 2 - 238 2.1
1st: Mon Deja Vue, Benjamin Bremner
2nd: Artist, Monica Oakley
3rd: Annie's Lane, Kristine Leonard
4th: Corpaccio Xtreme, Sophie Littlewood
5th: Coconella, Olivia Glen
21 Northland Vegetation Control Pony GP Super Series TAM 5 IJO - 238 2.2
1st: Spot the Difference, Liv Teixeira
2nd: She's Pure Class, Nina Sutherland
3rd: Redcliffs Snip Snap, Zarlia Martin
4th: Limerick's Black Samba, Summer Denize
5th: Double J Yippee, Rosa J. Wilkinson
22 Harrison Lane - Pro Am Rider - Ean Brown and Partners LTD Accountants
1st: Ngahiwi Rumour Has It, Maddison Marshall
2nd: Kiwi Supakee, Tim Featherstone
3rd: High Command, Laura McGregor
4th: Annies Lane, Kristine Leonard
5th: My distraction, Catherine
6th: Westminster Rock, India Causebrook
23 PGG Wrightson - Horse 1.30 - IJO - 238
1st: Orames Girl VDL, Colleen Crous
2nd: Ziggy Stardust GNZ, Brooke Hawthorne
3rd: My distraction, Catherine
4th: Kairo Ngapara, Sharon Klijn
5th Deimos Brooke Hawthorne
24 Country TV Pony Grand Prix
1st: Spotified, Maddison Greatorex
2nd: Tiger Tale LS, Shanae Savannah
3rd: Pacific Dream, Isabelle Jameson
4th: Triple Star Curious George, Lucas Bremner
25 Equissage Horse Grand Prix
1st: All Expenses of Renton, Glen Beal
2nd: Sacramento, Glen Beal
3rd: Peak Wood Quiz GNZ, Sophie Littlewood
Jumping Ring Two:
7 Pony 1.05 - IJO - 238 2.2
1st: She's Pure Class, Nina Sutherland
2nd: Hillbilly Iconic, McKenzie Dane
3rd: Hopeful Illusion, Zara Main
4th: Mockingjay, Nicole Collier
5th: Night N Day, Tara Jones
6th: Brilliant Black, Molly Marshall
8 Horse 1.05 - IJO - 238 2.2
1st: Redcliffs chocolate box, Kate Hewlett
2nd: SF Bright Heart, Ella Taurua
3rd: Kiwi Sunset, Kate Hewlett
4th: Kaweka Queen, Claire Martin
5th: El Novio, Sarah Bleakley
9 Horse 1.10 - Two Phase - 274 5.3
1st: Mizta Frosty, Sharon Klijn
2nd: Bold Trader, Dana Hawkins
3rd: Ridgewood Keep It Simple, Christine Candy
4th: BMW Littorroan, Michelle Wakeling
5th: Ngahiwi Lady, Blue Tahlia Graham
6th: Couture NZPH, Ruth Lord
10 Pony 1.10 - Two Phase - 274 5.3
1st: EB Esperanza, Liv Teixeira
2nd: Hopeful Illusion, Zara Main
2nd: The River Pirate, Stratton Craig
4th: Redcliffs give it a whirl shirl, Shay Bond
5th: Halcyon Beaudunnit, Madison Stuart
6th: TC Pianoman, Ruby Carey
11 Horse 1.15 - IJO - 238 2.2
1st: Triple star he's sweet as, Emma Singleton
2nd: Artist, Monica Oakley
3rd: Encore NZPH, Maya Hegh
4th: Fifty Shades HS, Victoria Mitchell
12 Pony 1.15 - IJO - 238 2.2
1st: The River Pirate, Stratton Craig
2nd: Redcliffs give it a whirl shirl, Shay Bond
3rd: Redcliffs Wizz Bang MF, Cassie Topper
4th: Double J Yippee, Rosa J. Wilkinson
13 Ted Hatley Young Horse 4, 5, 6yrs 80, 90, 1m - A1double clear Share PM - Judged on type - 238 1.1
1st: Showtym Limelight, Kelly Wilson
1st: Citi Limits WSH, Helen McGrath
1st: Velvet Noir of Renton, Mandy Bryers
1st: Kiwi Astronaut, Kate Hewlett
1st: WRS Triple Star Class Act, Lucas Bremner
1st: Camberley Phoenix AF, Lucas Bremner
1st: Redcliffs Lenamore, Shay Bond
1st: FN Cupateanow, Stratton Craig
1st: Kiwi Sunset, Kate Hewlett
1st: Whiorau Daisy Duke, Natalia Hall
1st: Atomic Blonde, Tammy White
1st: Clicquot ECPH, Catherine Fawcett-McNaughton
26 Pony 1.05 - IJO - 238 2.2
1st: She's Pure Class, Nina Sutherland
2nd: Bella Vinci Duet, Summer Denize
3rd: Too Much Pizzazz, Isabela Vicelich
4th: A Little Bit Of Spice, Mikayla Trott
5th: Redcliffs give it a whirl shirl, Shay Bond
6th: Lay Z Lad, Grace Webb
27 Horse 1.05 - IJO - 238 2.2
1st: Molly, Olivia Harding
2nd: Redcliffs Lenamore, Shay Bond
3rd: Ngahiwi Lady Blue, Tahlia Graham
4th: Camaro KSNZ, Emily Twort
5th: Weiti Zumba, Victoria Mitchell
6th: Pihanga, Lucy Blakeman
28 Northland Vehicle Transport -Pony Speed
Championship 1.10 - TAM-2 - 238 2.1
1st: Captain Nemo, Mikayla Trott
2nd: EB Esperanza, Liv Teixeira
3rd: Redcliffs give it a whirl shirl, Shay Bond
4th: Blue Crush, Zara Main
5th: Redcliffs Wizz Bang MF, Cassie Topper
6th: Night N Day, Tara Jones
29 Horse 1.10 - TAM-2 - 238 2.1
1st: Redcliffs Lenamore, Shay Bond
2nd: Molly, Olivia Harding
3rd: Delta AnnaMilton, Grace Stewart
4th: Y-Not, Sarah Beal
5th: Weiti Zumba, Victoria Mitchell
6th: Incentive, Joy McNeill
30 Pacific Motor Group - Horse-Speed Championship 1.15 - Table C - 239
1st: Mizta Frosty, Sharon Klijn
2nd: Triple star he's sweet as, Emma Singleton
3rd: Ngahiwi Lady Blue, Tahlia Graham
4th: Encore NZPH, Maya Hegh
5th: BMW Littorroan, Michelle Wakeling
6th: Woodbine Magic Maze, Helen McGrath
Jumping Ring Three:
14 Ag Construct - Intro Pony 75cm - Two Phase
1st: Mount Tullock Skylark, Lily Aubrey
2nd: Tui's Party Time, Charlotte Lockie
3rd: Airborne Magic, Hannah Lammers
4th: Drover Casanova, Sophie Ferguson
5th: Amuleta LP, Elsa Buckley
14.1 Ag Construct - Intro Horse 75 cm -Two Phase
1st: Red Max, Rachel Wood
2nd: 0000, Ruth Kitchen
3rd: Puro Chaccola, Natalia Lammers
4th: Arlento ST, Amanda Wilson
15 Pony 80cm - Two Phase
1st: My Paparore Zeena, Tamzyn Howell
2nd: Mount Tullock Skylark, Lily Aubrey
3rd: Galaxy Disco Fever II, Francesca Bishell
4th: Our Dixie Chic, Harley Ferguson
5th: Key2 ginger spice, Grace Benshaw
16 Horse 90cm - TAM5 -IJO
1st: Kaweka Queen, Claire Martin
2nd: Ngahiwi Blindside, Maddison Marshall
3rd: Weiti Chevrolet, Joanna Bullock
4th: Citi Limits WSH, Helen McGrath
17 Pony 95cm - TAM 5 - IJO
1st: Galaxy Disco Fever II, Francesca Bishell
2nd: Our Dixie Chic, Harley Ferguson
3rd: TS Cassino, Gaia Aplin
3rd: Super Wings, Gaia Aplin
5th: Raptures Royal Wannabe, Rosa J. Wilkinson
18 Horse 1m- TA2
1st: Puzzle Mania, Melissa Ward
2nd: Showtym Sinatra, Kelly Wilson
3rd: Ngahiwi Blindside, Maddison Marshall
4th: Citi Limits WSH, Helen McGrath
5th: Weiti Chevrolet, Joanna Bullock
19 Pony 1m - TA2
1st: Our Dixie Chic, Harley Ferguson
2nd: Spirit Of Liberty, Bailee Sterling
3rd: Blue Eyed Bandit, Zara Preece
4th: Baltic Leanne, Cassie Topper
5th: BMW Gem Drops, Samantha-Lee Wakeling
31 Ag Construct - Intro-Horse 75cm - Two Phase
1st: Red Max, Rachel Wood
2nd: Redcliffs Leah Jet, Miranda Moorghen
3rd: Redcliffs Lemonworld, Alana Gilmore
4th: Red Raven, Jo Kirby
5th: Roxi, Susan Angelo
31.1 Ag Construct-Intro -Pony 75-80cm - Two Phase
1st: My Paparore Zeena, Tamzyn Howell
2nd: Mount Tullock Skylark, Lily Aubrey
3rd: Fire bandit, Shanti Aplin
4th: Midnight's Gotta Clyde, Francesca Ormsby
5th: Amuleta LP, Elsa Buckley
32 Horse 90cm - IJO
1st: Redcliffs chocolate box, Stratton Craig
2nd: Ngahiwi Blindside, Maddison Marshall
3rd: American Express, Shanelle Rae
4th: Connor, Tracey Parrish
5th: Redcliffs Lemonworld, Alana Gilmore
33 Pony 90cm - IJO
1st: Galaxy Disco Fever II, Francesca Bishell
2nd: My Paparore Zeena, Tamzyn Howell
3rd: Spirit Of Liberty, Bailee Sterling
4th: The River Pirate, Stratton Craig
5th: Hillbilly Iconic, McKenzie Dane
34 Horse 1m - IJO
1st: Redcliffs Lenamore, Shay Bond
2nd: Total Kaos, Tracey Parrish
3rd: Redcliffs chocolate box, Stratton Craig
4th: Chilli Xtreme, Sophie Littlewood
5th: Connor, Tracey Parrish
6th: Lucchio, Kiera Conway
35 Pacific Motor Group - Pony 1m Championship
1st: Blue Eyed Bandit, Zara Preece
2nd: BMW Gem Drops, Samantha-Lee Wakeling
3rd: Brilliant Black, Molly Marshall
4th: Fire bandit, Shanti Aplin
5th: Dynamic Duo, Tamzyn Howell
6th: Galaxy Disco Fever II, Francesca Bishell