

A picture-perfect Barge Park in Whangārei played host to one of the most well-attended Northland Showjumping Grand Prix shows on Saturday and Sunday.

About 350 horses along with scores of trucks filled the rolling green fields of Barge Park over the two days. The turnout was an impressive 100 more than last year but about 50 less than the event's record number.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the action on Saturday.

Natalia Lammers rides Pentanque in what would be a class winning ride against five other junior riders on Saturday. Photo / John Stone

Grace Stewart and White Knuckle Ride make good time in the junior rider class. Photo / John Stone

Results:

Jumping Ring One:

1 Cowleys Hire Horse Welcome Stakes - 238 2.2 - IJO

1st: Pacific Ambition, Isabelle Jameson

2nd: Ziggy Stardust GNZ, Brooke Hawthorne

3rd: Buster Brown, David Collett

4th: Acrobat, Monica Oakley

5th: Kairo Ngapara, Sharon Klijn

6th: Encore NZPH, Maya Hegh

Liv Teixeira on Spot The Difference is awarded the ribbon for winning the Cowleys Hire Pony Welcome Stakes class from David Bullock on Saturday. Photo / John Stone

Cowleys Hire Pony Welcome Stakes- 238 2.2 - IJO

1st: Spot the Difference, Liv Teixeira

2nd: Limerick's Black Samba. Summer Denize

3rd: Kaycee Mackay, Charli White

4th: Redcliffs Snip Snap, Zarlia Martin

5th: Cracklin Rose, Crystal Hackett

6th: Tiger Tale LS, Shanae Savannah

Isabelle Jameson leans tight against Di Caprio as the pair looks to climb high. Photo / John Stone

3 Equifiber - Junior Rider - Pacific Motor Group

1st: Petanque, Natalia Lammers

2nd: Corpaccio Xtreme, Sophie Littlewood

3rd: Di Caprio CSNZ, Isabelle Jameson

4th: Triple star destinys accolade, Lucas Bremner

5th: Romeo NZPH, Natalia Lammers

6th: Puro Qualita, Natalia Lammers

7th: White Knuckle Ride, Grace Stewart

8th: Don Perignon II, Ben Weir

Course designer Roger Bevege cuts a path inside the ring. Photo / John Stone

4 Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider - Jill Ulrich

1st: Neo, Nicola Shore

2nd: PreMo, Belinda George

3rd: Coconella, Olivia Glen

4th: Deo Volente DHU, Tracy Dalzell

5th: Indie, Kelly Chapman

Ben Weir riding Don Perignon II. Photo / John Stone

5 FMG - Young Rider - Whangarei A+P Society

1st: Peak Wood Quiz GNZ, Sophie Littlewood

2nd: George Jetson, Tyla Hackett

3rd: Ziggy Stardust GNZ, Brooke Hawthorne

4th: Fairview Animation, Elmo Jackson

5th: Kairo Ngapara, Sharon Klijn

6th: Orames Girl VDL, Colleen Crous

Susan Angelo keeps the commentary going. Photo / John Stone

6 Fleetcare Horse GP Super Series - 238 2.2

1st: High Jump, Edward Bullock

2nd: Sacramento, Glen Beal

3rd: All Expenses of Renton, Glen Beal

4th: Acrobat, Monica Oakley

5th: Annie's Lane, Kristine Leonard

6th: Westminster Rock, India Causebrook

Crystal Hackett on Charlton Appeal. Photo / John Stone

Ag Construct Horse 1.20 - TAM 2 - 238 2.1

1st: Mon Deja Vue, Benjamin Bremner

2nd: Artist, Monica Oakley

3rd: Annie's Lane, Kristine Leonard

4th: Corpaccio Xtreme, Sophie Littlewood

5th: Coconella, Olivia Glen

21 Northland Vegetation Control Pony GP Super Series TAM 5 IJO - 238 2.2

1st: Spot the Difference, Liv Teixeira

2nd: She's Pure Class, Nina Sutherland

3rd: Redcliffs Snip Snap, Zarlia Martin

4th: Limerick's Black Samba, Summer Denize

5th: Double J Yippee, Rosa J. Wilkinson

22 Harrison Lane - Pro Am Rider - Ean Brown and Partners LTD Accountants

1st: Ngahiwi Rumour Has It, Maddison Marshall

2nd: Kiwi Supakee, Tim Featherstone

3rd: High Command, Laura McGregor

4th: Annies Lane, Kristine Leonard

5th: My distraction, Catherine

6th: Westminster Rock, India Causebrook

23 PGG Wrightson - Horse 1.30 - IJO - 238

1st: Orames Girl VDL, Colleen Crous

2nd: Ziggy Stardust GNZ, Brooke Hawthorne

3rd: My distraction, Catherine

4th: Kairo Ngapara, Sharon Klijn

5th Deimos Brooke Hawthorne

24 Country TV Pony Grand Prix

1st: Spotified, Maddison Greatorex

2nd: Tiger Tale LS, Shanae Savannah

3rd: Pacific Dream, Isabelle Jameson

4th: Triple Star Curious George, Lucas Bremner

25 Equissage Horse Grand Prix

1st: All Expenses of Renton, Glen Beal

2nd: Sacramento, Glen Beal

3rd: Peak Wood Quiz GNZ, Sophie Littlewood



Jumping Ring Two:

7 Pony 1.05 - IJO - 238 2.2

1st: She's Pure Class, Nina Sutherland

2nd: Hillbilly Iconic, McKenzie Dane

3rd: Hopeful Illusion, Zara Main

4th: Mockingjay, Nicole Collier

5th: Night N Day, Tara Jones

6th: Brilliant Black, Molly Marshall

8 Horse 1.05 - IJO - 238 2.2

1st: Redcliffs chocolate box, Kate Hewlett

2nd: SF Bright Heart, Ella Taurua

3rd: Kiwi Sunset, Kate Hewlett

4th: Kaweka Queen, Claire Martin

5th: El Novio, Sarah Bleakley

9 Horse 1.10 - Two Phase - 274 5.3

1st: Mizta Frosty, Sharon Klijn

2nd: Bold Trader, Dana Hawkins

3rd: Ridgewood Keep It Simple, Christine Candy

4th: BMW Littorroan, Michelle Wakeling

5th: Ngahiwi Lady, Blue Tahlia Graham

6th: Couture NZPH, Ruth Lord

10 Pony 1.10 - Two Phase - 274 5.3

1st: EB Esperanza, Liv Teixeira

2nd: Hopeful Illusion, Zara Main

2nd: The River Pirate, Stratton Craig

4th: Redcliffs give it a whirl shirl, Shay Bond

5th: Halcyon Beaudunnit, Madison Stuart

6th: TC Pianoman, Ruby Carey

11 Horse 1.15 - IJO - 238 2.2

1st: Triple star he's sweet as, Emma Singleton

2nd: Artist, Monica Oakley

3rd: Encore NZPH, Maya Hegh

4th: Fifty Shades HS, Victoria Mitchell

12 Pony 1.15 - IJO - 238 2.2

1st: The River Pirate, Stratton Craig

2nd: Redcliffs give it a whirl shirl, Shay Bond

3rd: Redcliffs Wizz Bang MF, Cassie Topper

4th: Double J Yippee, Rosa J. Wilkinson

13 Ted Hatley Young Horse 4, 5, 6yrs 80, 90, 1m - A1double clear Share PM - Judged on type - 238 1.1

1st: Showtym Limelight, Kelly Wilson

1st: Citi Limits WSH, Helen McGrath

1st: Velvet Noir of Renton, Mandy Bryers

1st: Kiwi Astronaut, Kate Hewlett

1st: WRS Triple Star Class Act, Lucas Bremner

1st: Camberley Phoenix AF, Lucas Bremner

1st: Redcliffs Lenamore, Shay Bond

1st: FN Cupateanow, Stratton Craig

1st: Kiwi Sunset, Kate Hewlett

1st: Whiorau Daisy Duke, Natalia Hall

1st: Atomic Blonde, Tammy White

1st: Clicquot ECPH, Catherine Fawcett-McNaughton

26 Pony 1.05 - IJO - 238 2.2

1st: She's Pure Class, Nina Sutherland

2nd: Bella Vinci Duet, Summer Denize

3rd: Too Much Pizzazz, Isabela Vicelich

4th: A Little Bit Of Spice, Mikayla Trott

5th: Redcliffs give it a whirl shirl, Shay Bond

6th: Lay Z Lad, Grace Webb

27 Horse 1.05 - IJO - 238 2.2

1st: Molly, Olivia Harding

2nd: Redcliffs Lenamore, Shay Bond

3rd: Ngahiwi Lady Blue, Tahlia Graham

4th: Camaro KSNZ, Emily Twort

5th: Weiti Zumba, Victoria Mitchell

6th: Pihanga, Lucy Blakeman

28 Northland Vehicle Transport -Pony Speed

Championship 1.10 - TAM-2 - 238 2.1

1st: Captain Nemo, Mikayla Trott

2nd: EB Esperanza, Liv Teixeira

3rd: Redcliffs give it a whirl shirl, Shay Bond

4th: Blue Crush, Zara Main

5th: Redcliffs Wizz Bang MF, Cassie Topper

6th: Night N Day, Tara Jones

29 Horse 1.10 - TAM-2 - 238 2.1

1st: Redcliffs Lenamore, Shay Bond

2nd: Molly, Olivia Harding

3rd: Delta AnnaMilton, Grace Stewart

4th: Y-Not, Sarah Beal

5th: Weiti Zumba, Victoria Mitchell

6th: Incentive, Joy McNeill

30 Pacific Motor Group - Horse-Speed Championship 1.15 - Table C - 239

1st: Mizta Frosty, Sharon Klijn

2nd: Triple star he's sweet as, Emma Singleton

3rd: Ngahiwi Lady Blue, Tahlia Graham

4th: Encore NZPH, Maya Hegh

5th: BMW Littorroan, Michelle Wakeling

6th: Woodbine Magic Maze, Helen McGrath



Jumping Ring Three:

14 Ag Construct - Intro Pony 75cm - Two Phase

1st: Mount Tullock Skylark, Lily Aubrey

2nd: Tui's Party Time, Charlotte Lockie

3rd: Airborne Magic, Hannah Lammers

4th: Drover Casanova, Sophie Ferguson

5th: Amuleta LP, Elsa Buckley

14.1 Ag Construct - Intro Horse 75 cm -Two Phase

1st: Red Max, Rachel Wood

2nd: 0000, Ruth Kitchen

3rd: Puro Chaccola, Natalia Lammers

4th: Arlento ST, Amanda Wilson

15 Pony 80cm - Two Phase

1st: My Paparore Zeena, Tamzyn Howell

2nd: Mount Tullock Skylark, Lily Aubrey

3rd: Galaxy Disco Fever II, Francesca Bishell

4th: Our Dixie Chic, Harley Ferguson

5th: Key2 ginger spice, Grace Benshaw

16 Horse 90cm - TAM5 -IJO

1st: Kaweka Queen, Claire Martin

2nd: Ngahiwi Blindside, Maddison Marshall

3rd: Weiti Chevrolet, Joanna Bullock

4th: Citi Limits WSH, Helen McGrath

17 Pony 95cm - TAM 5 - IJO

1st: Galaxy Disco Fever II, Francesca Bishell

2nd: Our Dixie Chic, Harley Ferguson

3rd: TS Cassino, Gaia Aplin

3rd: Super Wings, Gaia Aplin

5th: Raptures Royal Wannabe, Rosa J. Wilkinson

18 Horse 1m- TA2

1st: Puzzle Mania, Melissa Ward

2nd: Showtym Sinatra, Kelly Wilson

3rd: Ngahiwi Blindside, Maddison Marshall

4th: Citi Limits WSH, Helen McGrath

5th: Weiti Chevrolet, Joanna Bullock

19 Pony 1m - TA2

1st: Our Dixie Chic, Harley Ferguson

2nd: Spirit Of Liberty, Bailee Sterling

3rd: Blue Eyed Bandit, Zara Preece

4th: Baltic Leanne, Cassie Topper

5th: BMW Gem Drops, Samantha-Lee Wakeling

31 Ag Construct - Intro-Horse 75cm - Two Phase

1st: Red Max, Rachel Wood

2nd: Redcliffs Leah Jet, Miranda Moorghen

3rd: Redcliffs Lemonworld, Alana Gilmore

4th: Red Raven, Jo Kirby

5th: Roxi, Susan Angelo

31.1 Ag Construct-Intro -Pony 75-80cm - Two Phase

1st: My Paparore Zeena, Tamzyn Howell

2nd: Mount Tullock Skylark, Lily Aubrey

3rd: Fire bandit, Shanti Aplin

4th: Midnight's Gotta Clyde, Francesca Ormsby

5th: Amuleta LP, Elsa Buckley

32 Horse 90cm - IJO

1st: Redcliffs chocolate box, Stratton Craig

2nd: Ngahiwi Blindside, Maddison Marshall

3rd: American Express, Shanelle Rae

4th: Connor, Tracey Parrish

5th: Redcliffs Lemonworld, Alana Gilmore

33 Pony 90cm - IJO

1st: Galaxy Disco Fever II, Francesca Bishell

2nd: My Paparore Zeena, Tamzyn Howell

3rd: Spirit Of Liberty, Bailee Sterling

4th: The River Pirate, Stratton Craig

5th: Hillbilly Iconic, McKenzie Dane

34 Horse 1m - IJO

1st: Redcliffs Lenamore, Shay Bond

2nd: Total Kaos, Tracey Parrish

3rd: Redcliffs chocolate box, Stratton Craig

4th: Chilli Xtreme, Sophie Littlewood

5th: Connor, Tracey Parrish

6th: Lucchio, Kiera Conway

35 Pacific Motor Group - Pony 1m Championship

1st: Blue Eyed Bandit, Zara Preece

2nd: BMW Gem Drops, Samantha-Lee Wakeling

3rd: Brilliant Black, Molly Marshall

4th: Fire bandit, Shanti Aplin

5th: Dynamic Duo, Tamzyn Howell

6th: Galaxy Disco Fever II, Francesca Bishell