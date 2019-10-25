

The centre open fours were completed last weekend and it was success for Whangārei in the men's and Kensington in the women's divisions.

Section play was completed for the men at the Leigh Club and their green and hospitality was second to none. For the women, section play was held at Mangawhai and post-section for both divisions was at Mangawhai where, once again, the greens and hospitality were first class. Many thanks to both clubs.

Results:

Men:

Six teams qualified for post-section play at Mangawhai on day two.

Round one: Don Cameron (Hikurangi) def Alistair Trimmer (Kamo) 16-8, Dave Frame (Mangawhai) def Trevor Reader (Whangārei) 16-4. Byes: Carlson Barnett (Arapohue), Dennis Brewster (Whangārei)

Round two: Brewster def Barnett 17-6, Cameron def Frame 17-13

Final: Dennis Brewster, Larry Vallance, David Hood and Dennis Young (Whangārei) def Don Cameron, Kelvin Bint, Peter Mitchell and Willie Wyatt (Hikurangi) 14-11.



In this match, Brewster scored five shots on the first two ends, Cameron then scored on the next three ends. Unfortunately for Hikurangi, they dropped two threes on the next

two ends and found themselves 11-4 down after seven ends.

They then clawed back five shots on the next five ends before going down two shots on the 13th end. Two shots weren't enough on the last two ends and the win went the way of Brewster 14-11. This was a third title for Brewster, second for Hood and first for Vallance and Young.

Women:

Six teams also qualified in the women's division played at Mangawhai.

Round 1: Kris Wintle (Mangawhai) def Leaane Stewart (Hikurangi) 13-10, Caroline Downs (Kensington) def Jenny Hardie (One Tree Point) 15-8. Byes: Sue Wightman (Mangawhai) and Karen Scott (Kensington)

Round 2: Scott def Wightman 10-8, Downs def Wintle 13-9.

Final: Karen Scott, Ann Muir, Jude Ganley and Christine Budge (Kensington) def Caroline Downs, Sally Stirling, Lyn O'Neil and Joan Erceg (Kensington) 32-6.

In this match, Downs had no answer for the accuracy of the Scott combination, scoring on only three of the 13 ends played.

After a close match in the semifinals against Wightman, where they were fortunate to gain the win from a Wightman trail of the jack when her team was holding a couple of shots, they came up against a Down combination who struggled to find their line and length and the Scott combination ran out easy winners.

This win gave Jude Ganley her gold star for five centre titles, Scott and Budge their seventh titles and Muir her 31st centre title.

There is no centre fixture this weekend and some clubs will be playing championships as set down in the centre handbook.

Open singles/triples

On the weekend of November 2-3 the centre open singles for women and the centre open triples for men will be played.

As entries closed on the 25th, please check the centre website and ensure that your team or players are entered. Singles players please remember that you must all supply a marker for your event.

Bowls3Five

Bowls3Five started this week on Sky television channel 59 and plays live on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for the next eight weeks. The reigning champions and runners-up have already been beaten on the first night of play.

Great to see the Para Jacks winning their first match, they will certainly be very competitive in this event. Make a note in your diary to watch this exciting bowls, with top New Zealand representatives playing in most of the teams during the competition.

Coming events:

Club championships (Oct 26-27) , Kamo AC triples (Oct 29), Mangawhai AC 2x4x2 pairs, Whangārei AC triples (Oct 30), Ruawai AC triples (Oct 31), Mamaranui MX triples (Nov 2), Centre triples - men, centre singles - women (Nov 2-3).

Correction: Last week I mentioned the centre Interclub 7s tournament but gave the wrong date for play. This event is to be played on December 14-15.