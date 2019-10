Northland's Māori rugby teams put on a good show on Saturday as they took part in round one of the Te Hiku o te Ika Māori rugby tournament at the Old Boys Marist Rugby Club.

Three Northland boys' teams (under-15, under-17, under-19) and a Northland senior wahine team took the field to play their Counties Manukau and North Harbour opposition on a warm Whangārei afternoon.

The senior women's and under-15 teams both came away with victories over Counties Manukau teams, winning 32-24 and 55-21 respectively. The under-17 and under-19 both lost narrowly, going down 41-38 and 42-38 to Counties Manukau and North Harbour respectively.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action from Northland's two winners, the under-15 team and the senior women's team.

Northland's Te Wairere Waiomio Cassidy (right) tries to step round a Counties Manukau defender. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland's Hikitia Wikaira (left) tries to break free from a Counties Manukau tackler. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Former Northland Farah Palmer Cup player Harono Te Iringa (centre) chases the ball in Counties colours. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland's Leah Claridge (centre) leads the haka prior to the senior wahine team's game against the Counties Manukau senior wahine team on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland player Ana Pou looks to spin a pass out wide. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland's Shirley Matthews showed her skills on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland under-15 player Teina More-Thompson looks to his left for an option. Photo / Michael Cunningham