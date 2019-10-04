Northland's under-15 boys' hockey team are one step away from national glory after they toppled Waikato in their semifinal yesterday.

Playing in front of a home crowd at the Northland Hockey Centre in Whangārei, the home team did well to hang on right to end to ensure the 4-3 victory. A double from Regan Pearson helped Northland to a 4-1 lead before the visitors hit back with two quick goals in the second half.

Northland are scheduled to play either Canterbury or Counties Manukau in the final at 1.15pm today at the same venue. Northland's top under-15 girls' hockey team were unlucky not to make their final when they lost their semifinal 2-1 to Wellington in Dunedin yesterday. They will play off for third against either Auckland or Canterbury at 12pm today.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along yesterday to catch the boys in action.

Northland captain Javahn Jones (left) traps the ball as teammate Josh Weir lines up the goal during a penalty corner. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland's Isaac Going (right) tussles with a Waikato player. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland player Regan Pearson, seen here in the process of scoring one of his two goals yesterday, was a stand-out player from the semifinal. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland's Hugo Waldegrave (right) crosses sticks with his Waikato adversary as they compete for the ball. Photo / Tania Whyte